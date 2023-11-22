Top Five Moments In Marvel’s Echo Trailer

Marvel is in a slump right now. Though the second season of Loki is highly praised by fans and critics, the show is still performing less than the first season. Some trust has been lost with fans who always associated the Marvel brand with top quality. Echo is the next line for Marvel/Disney and the rumors have painted the show in a very negative light. So, when the trailer made its debut, it was a shock to many as Echo looks great!
The series follows the character that was first introduced in Hawkeye, with the five-part episode focusing on Maya Lopez’s return home where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community. The series will mark the return of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The first official Marvel series to be branded TV-MA will drop all of its streaming episodes on January 10. Below are the five best moments of the recent trailer:
Don’t Be Afraid
The Echo trailer starts with a bang! Admittedly, it’s a bit silly that some random dude is openly mocking a deaf child. Though to be fair, there is evil out in this world that would do worse. The opening set the foundation and tone for the series: It brought fans back to the excitement levels of seeing Wilson Fisk back under the Disney scope. His character was one of the best parts of Netflix’s Daredevil series, but Disney did a complete 180 with his character in Hawkeye.
Seeing Fisk beat the crap out of the ice cream man is great. The visual image of the blood splattered all over his hand and suit made this series feel must-see because Echo feels different from what the Disney brand has done thus far. It’s reminiscent of the Netflix days, and hopefully, the same level of quality matches those iconic shows as well.
You Have So Much Pain In You
It should be very interesting to see how Marion Dayre scripts a deaf character as the leading lady. It’s not impossible to craft a compelling character with physical disabilities, but it’s extremely rare for these types to have the leading role. The biggest hurdle to get through is not being outshined by Fisk or Daredevil. It’s great that the writer is digging into the roots of Echo and exploring what makes her tick. There is an interesting story with the character beyond being raised by Fisk, and telling such a personal story hopefully brings out the best of the anti-hero.
Showcasing Echo’s Native Roots
Another positive in exploring Echo is her Native American roots. We don’t particularly get much in this teaser about the Native American culture, but the several scenes that showcase her heritage create plenty of intriguing questions. Diving deep into a culture that’s not played too much in the mainstream media can do wonders for the series. We as an audience get to explore a culture with a rich history. It can subvert the tired and formulaic tropes that these Marvel shows tend to bring.
Brief Daredevil Shot
Daredevil’s appearances in the MCU so far have been a disappointment. He didn’t do much in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and his She-Hulk: Attorney at Law appearance was underwritten. He was a shell of the character that was so well-developed in the Netflix series. I like the fact that Marvel didn’t go out of their way to highlight Daredevil here.
It shows that have the confidence to rely on Echo and Fisk’s story without trying to use Daredevil to gain traction. The one-shot Daredevil is pretty cool and reminiscent of the action from the Netflix show. Daredevil doesn’t NEED to be in the series, but if he is, then he NEEDS a true purpose to exist here. With Fisk being one of the central characters, that shouldn’t be hard.
Echo Beats The Crap Out Of Some Random Thugs
Of course, the action needs to be spot on and it appears that Echo delivers the goods. The gritty and grounded fight towards the end looks realistic and there are some fun stylistic choices made with the camera and movement. Echo has all the potential in the world and it helps that it comes from a writer of one of the best shows of this generation – Better Call Saul.
Follow Us