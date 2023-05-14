Better Call Saul, the prequel to Breaking Bad, did an impressive job of creating its own identity while still maintaining the elements that made its predecessor so successful. When it comes to spin-offs, it’s always a challenge to meet the expectations set by the original show. However, one can’t help but wonder what could have been if some of the most iconic scenes between Walter and Jesse had been incorporated into the series.
While the show has featured some memorable cameos and references to Breaking Bad, many viewers have missed the dynamic duo of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, respectively. Although Better Call Saul has explored the origins and evolution of its own characters, such as the lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), his love interest Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and his rivals Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) and Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), it could have benefited from incorporating more scenes that involve Walter and Jesse, either directly or indirectly.
Better Call Saul Could Have Further Explored Jesse’s Hesitance
In Breaking Bad, Jesse’s character arc involved a gradual descent into a life of crime, driven in part by his addiction and desperation. However, in Better Call Saul, we see a different side of Jesse. He’s still involved in the drug trade, but he’s more cautious and hesitant about the risks involved. This is especially evident in his interactions with Jimmy, who constantly tries to push him into taking bigger risks.
One scene that stands out is when Jimmy tries to convince Jesse to help him scam a rich businessman. Jesse is visibly uncomfortable with the plan, and ultimately backs out. If only the show had explored Jesse’s character more in Better Call Saul, we could have seen how his relationship with Walter and the world of drugs and crime had truly affected him. Perhaps we could have seen him grappling with his conscience and trying to turn his life around, or maybe we could have seen a darker side of Jesse we didn’t know existed. Whatever the case may be, it’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of the character that so many fans have come to love.
While Better Call Saul did provide some insight into Jesse’s character, it felt like there was much more that could have also been explored. We could have seen more of Jesse’s personal life in Better Call Saul. In Breaking Bad, we saw how his relationship with Jane affected him deeply and changed his worldview. We could have seen more of his personal life in Better Call Saul, such as his struggles with addiction and his attempts to stay clean. By taking the time to further examine his hesitance and reluctance, the show could have added an extra layer of depth to his character, and made his appearances on the show even more meaningful.
The Train Heist Could Have Added Action To Better Call Saul
The heist scene from Breaking Bad season 5, where Walter, Jesse, and a team of accomplices steal a train car full of methylamine, and it’s not hard to see why. The scene is full of tension, action, and excitement, making it a standout moment in the show’s history. While Better Call Saul does explore the criminal underworld in a more nuanced way, the show missed an opportunity to incorporate a similar high-stakes heist.
The show could have introduced a heist subplot that would have allowed for tense, action-packed scenes while also building on the themes of the series. Perhaps Jimmy could have partnered with some of his shadier clients to pull off a robbery or scam, or Mike could have enlisted Jimmy’s help in a more elaborate scheme. Not only would this have added some excitement to the series, but it would have also given the audience a chance to see how the characters operate under pressure.
Tuco’s Relationship With Walter & Jesse Could Have Been Explored In Better Call Saul
When it comes to Walter, Jesse, and their criminal exploits, it’s hard not to think of their partnership as a trio. But in Better Call Saul, the relationship between these characters could have been explored in much greater detail. Tuco’s appearance in the first season of Better Call Saul was brief, but it was memorable. He was shown as a violent and unstable drug lord who didn’t hesitate to use force to get what he wanted. However, the show didn’t explore his relationship with Walter and Jesse, which was one of the most interesting aspects of his character in Breaking Bad.
Better Call Saul Missed Opportunities To Expand On The Trio’s Relationship
When it comes to exploring the dynamic between Walter, Jesse, and Tuco, Better Call Saul didn’t quite hit the mark. It’s unfortunate that the show didn’t take advantage of this trio’s complex and intense relationship, which was a driving force in the early seasons of Breaking Bad. The Tuco-Walter-Jesse dynamic was complex, and it would have been fascinating to see how it played out in Better Call Saul. Tuco was initially a threat to Walter and Jesse, but they eventually formed an uneasy alliance with him. The tension between them was palpable, and it was one of the driving forces behind the early seasons of Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul could have further explored the Tuco-Walter-Jesse dynamic by showing us how they first met and how their relationship evolved. The show could have also delved into the events that led to their falling out, which was only briefly touched upon in Breaking Bad.
It’s not to say that there weren’t any scenes featuring the three of them together in Better Call Saul. We saw glimpses of their interactions in Better Call Saul, but the show failed to delve deeper into the intricate power struggles and tense moments that made their scenes so memorable. Imagine seeing more of Walter and Tuco’s showdowns, or Jesse and Tuco’s uneasy partnership, and the endless possibilities for drama and character development that could have ensued.
Perhaps the show thought that these characters had already been explored enough in Breaking Bad, but to truly do justice to their complex relationships, Better Call Saul needed to push further and add new dimensions to their interactions. It’s a missed opportunity that will always leave viewers wondering what could have been.
While we may never get to see these missed scenes, it’s important to remember the impact that Walter and Jesse had on the Breaking Bad universe and how their presence continues to be felt in Better Call Saul. And who knows, maybe one day we’ll get a chance to see these characters once again in some form or another. Until then, we’ll just have to continue rewatching the original series and enjoying the moments we do have with these unforgettable characters.
