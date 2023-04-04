5 Breaking Bad Characters Who Deserve a Spin-off Series

High school teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), could have had any extracurricular activity during his free time, but no one expected it to be dealing meth with one of his former students. This was the synopsis of one of the best TV shows ever, Breaking Bad.With multifaceted characters and an unpredictable storyline, its take on the modern world was so realistic because many good people turn dark when presented with power and money beyond their wildest dreams.
All five seasons were so captivating it got a spin-off series based on Mr. White’s unscrupulous lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), titled Better Call Saul. The spin-off series was so good it’s debatable which show is better. But Goodman isn’t the only well-written character fans would love to see again. Below are five characters on Breaking Bad who deserve a spin-off series.
5. Gustavo Fring
Gus Fring, played by the talented Giancarlo Esposito, was terrifying when viewers were first introduced to his character. The calm yet vicious villain never spoke much but always had a card up his sleeve. White and Pinkman couldn’t even breathe the wrong way around him because, somehow, he was watching their every move. One of the few times we saw him exhibit any emotion was when Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) killed his ex-business partner, Max Arciniega (James Martinez), in front of him on orders from Don Eladio (Steven Bauer). Fring would soon get revenge by taking out Don Eladio’s cartel, risking his life. If that doesn’t scream dedication to his business, what does? Viewers know little about his upbringing and what pushed him to sell meth in his restaurant chain. A Breaking Bad spin-off series starring a younger Gus would also be full of drama, action, and possibly romance as many fans suspect that Max was his Gus Fring’s lover.
4. Jesse Pinkman
In season one of Breaking Bad, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is a junkie who just happens to be lucky and escapes being killed numerous times. But by season four, he could create a batch of meth on his own, work without Mr. White’s supervision, and handle a gun to save his life. Although Jesse doesn’t always make the right decisions, it’s evident to viewers that he has a good heart and wouldn’t be doing this kind of work if he could escape the deep hole he dug himself into. But the layers of his character always keep viewers invested. The drama with his family, what happened between him and his late aunt, and how he ended up addicted to drugs and estranged from his parents would make for a dramatic series to watch, and maybe explain how Pinkman went down the wrong path.
3. Tuco Salamanca
The Salamanca family are certainly characters that deserve their own Breaking Bad spin-off series because of their unconventional relationships and dysfunctionality. Sadly, while most of them met their untimely demise by the end of Breaking Bad, a series about how they ended up in the drug business could answer many questions. For instance, Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) was always depicted as impulsive and rash because of his drug use. He was raised by Hector Salamanca and got addicted to meth at a young age, but he always cared deeply for his family. A Tuco Salamanca spin-off series would answer questions like how he became one of the largest meth distributors and provide more details about his relationship with his uncle, Hector Salamanca, and cousin, Lalo.
2. Hank Schrader
DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and his wife were among the more interesting characters on Breaking Bad who deserve their own spin-off series. What we know about the couple is Hank’s obsession with his job and Marie Schrader’s (Betsy Brandt) shoplifting problems. But how did they end up together when they seem like polar opposites? The couple have gone through a lot as a couple and still love each other. Breaking Bad‘s stakes wouldn’t have been so high if Mr. White’s brother-in-law wasn’t a DEA agent trying to stop the drug cartel. Hank’s heroism can easily carry an entire show focusing on his work as an agent trying to take down drug cartels and his marriage issues.
1. Gale Boetticher
Although Gale briefly appeared in Breaking Bad, he was one of the more beloved characters. He was charming, insanely intelligent, and good-hearted. Fans even saw his fun side with his Karaoke video while Schrader investigated his death. David Costabile also does an excellent job in this role by portraying a different kind of drug dealer who wanted to provide good quality drugs and not just in it for the money. A show with him as the protagonist would answer many questions viewers have had since his time on the show. Like how did he and Gus meet? Was he always working in the drug industry before Gus asked him to replace Mr. White? With his untimely demise on the show, it would be nice for fans to understand his reasoning and the choices that led him there.
