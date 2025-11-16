Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing About The World That You Just Can’t Understand? (Closed)

There are a lot of things in the world, and not all of them can be easily understood. Tell us about one thing that breaks your brain when you try to explain it! It could be a conspiracy theory that you don’t know why people believe, a stupid thing a politician said, or a dumb trend that you don’t know why people follow.
#1
Bullying- like why are you mad that I’m ugly?
#2
People calling people “gay” or “trans” as an insult. They have no power over me, but they hurt others.
#3
All humans including myself
#4
How so many value wealth more than humanity.
#5
How horrible some people are to each other. How parents can be so awful to their children. It’s sickening.
#6
Lovebugs- Why the heck do they even exist
#7
Why people are scared that their friends will find a side to them that they didn’t know about. Had a friend who was a jock around all his friends, but loved anime. Was super scared that people would find out he was an anime nerd. Just confusing
#8
Why we’re not nicer to each other. Trite? Naff? Don’t care. I’m sticking to my guns.
#9
People who trust Government and Media. Any government, any media. It doesnt matter, theyre all going to lie to you about anything.
#10
Risky investments and the stock market, and investors caring more about money than the safety and well-being of workers of the companies they’re investing, and having no remorse or care when disaster strikes that company. Joe Fresh and H&M, looking at you. And you should be ashamed Kevin O’Leary and Amanda Lang for not putting any focus on the human toll during your show.
Taxpayers complaining about what every tax dollar is spent on for the city and for all citizens, and how some have this mindset that the government should only serve the middle to upper class and businesses only. I don’t understand. Even low income earners pay taxes, lots in comparison to their income ratio. The government should be there to serve all citizens, including the most vulnerable.
#11
I can not understand how people choose to be bad… Why do you choose to harm anyone?
