The Best 20 Advertising Photos From 2023 Budapest International Foto Awards

#1 “Roman” By Chiara Felmini
Gold in Advertising / Travel/Tourism
The life of the Nenets in winter takes place for the most part inside the Chum, their typical tent consisting of a conical frame of long poles and covered with a double layer of reindeer skins. The opening is small and must be kept open for as little time as possible so as not to lose the internal heat, obtained with stoves kept lit with precious and rare wood. However , children ‘s curiosity surpasses all rules and habits
Born in Turin in 1965, photographer from the age of 8, when I received my first camera as a gift. Animals have been part of my life, professional and otherwise, for over 30 years and photographing them has been an absolutely natural path. Only later did my love for travel lead me to discover my passion for documentary and reportage photos. Photographer to tell stories, for an aesthetic and emotional research; the constant search for light, color, the moment but above all the interaction with the people I meet gives me a great boost to sharing and understanding human nature .
#2 “Cluster Amaryllis Girl” By Pattanawit Suntiniwat
Bronze in Advertising / Beauty
Model : Yuu Designer : Yonezawa Yukino Make up artist : Shiori
#3 “Mysterious Beauty” By Satoshi Etoh
Gold in Advertising / Beauty
The mysterious beauty of Asia was expressed. Kimonos and obis, which are usually considered NG, were wetted in water to create a unique texture, and the mist created an even more mysterious beauty. The two intertwined obis represent the flow of yin and yang.
Using water and kimonos, I creates artworks on the theme of Japanese culture and Japanese religious beliefs.
#4 “Natural Beauty” By Nela Podolinská
Silver in Advertising / Beauty
My photos represent womans confidence and selflove. Each photograph in this collection seems to remind us that true beauty lies in embracing one’s unique features and flaws. The portraits reveal genuine emotions and eyes that mirror self-assurance. With this collection of photos i wanted to show women of every generation that they are always beautiful. It’s like a special reminder to appreciate the beauty around us. The breathtaking interplay between the themes of natural beauty, self-love, and confidence lends this collection.
#5 “The Show Must Go On” By Gino Delaiti
Gold in Advertising / Music
A ballet in one of the most beautiful and historic theaters in Italy, the Marrucino theater is located in Chieti in Abruzzo. Opened to the public in 1818, it was an honor for me to be able to take this shot within this piece of Italian history.
#6 “The Color” By Kuan Ying Chu
Gold in Advertising / Fashion
The inspiration came from the color itself. The powerful colours gave me the idea of creating a combination between clothes and colours, city, nature and building,and keep the tone consistent. Founder, fashion & architecture & interior photographer.
Founder, fashion & architecture & interior photographer.
#7 “Innatus” By Milton Sosa Mc Donald
Bronze in Advertising / Fashion
The photos were taken in Havana, Cuba for the clothing brand Innatus. Innatus is a 100 percent Cuban brand and is handmade. “Pure and white like a raw canvas, full of beautiful possibilities, we are the creators of our image that we project to the world and the story that we tell through the language of clothing.” Innatus
Milton Sosa is a photographer, video maker and graphic designer from Havana, Cuba. It’s the people and their unique experiences that are the island’s greatest asset and his work is a direct reflection of that. He loves to share how he sees the world through the pictures he takes, inspired by pretty much any and all facets of this beautiful life, grand and bold, through unpretentious and dainty. He is relatively freshly based in California in the Bay Area. Currently he is devoted to doing photography and music videos.
#8 “Nature Is Inside” By Marina Overchuk
Bronze in Advertising / Beauty
The photo series was created under the influence of the power of majestic animals and the beauty of the human body. Having decided to combine the harmony of nature in the image
#9 “Flying Spaghetti” By Halyna Vitiuk
Silver in Advertising / Food
For my family, pasta is a common, almost daily dish, because my children love it. And I always wonder why. After all, it is difficult to make such a simple dish versatile. However, when you start looking at things through a child’s eyes, everything around you becomes special and magical. By making Italian spaghetti fly with colorful ingredients: savoury tomatoes, basil and cheese, I’ve managed to create a mysterious story.
Halyna Vitiuk is a trendy photographer from Odesa, Ukraine. Her photos are juicy and colourful, full of creative ideas, positivity and happiness — everything that the any person want to see in their life. Her pictures are carefully prepared and always have a surprise element. Her style is clear and bright at the same time, with accents and contrasts. Familiar objects captivated with unusual presentation. It lead to slight confusion and create space for imagination. These pop-art tools help to entertain a viewer, create a positive rhythm and grab attention.
#10 “Meditator” By Gina Wu
Bronze in Advertising / Music
The purity of music comes from the most naked meditation
#11 “Cities, One Vision!” By Antonio Coelho
Silver in Advertising / Self-Promotion
Each city has its special feature. This set of images points to just that. Since the massive use of iron and other metals, cities have grown, luminous and colorful, in height and in magnificent places that defy nature. Of course, for all this there was the hand of architects, engineers and builders. This series with the following images presents it all, including a tribute to the twin towers. Of course, there is a direct connection to money, to capitalism also present in the series.
My name is Antonio Bernardino Martins Coelho, I am from a small village in the north of Portugal, where I live. I am 39 years old, married and father of two girls. I work as an electrical engineer. A taste for painting was evident in me early on, but it was only in 2010 after a trip to Cuba that I became interested in photography, having captured a lot of images. However, having a small digital camera, I started to acquire analog equipment and develop the photography learning activity in a self-taught way, using very old and medium format machines. My favorite camera is the Zeiss Ikon Nettar.
#12 “Monumento Al Campesino” By Oliver Lahrem
Bronze in Advertising / Travel/Tourism
Centrally located on the island of Lanzarote, the Monumento al Campesino was created by Cesar Manrique to honor the afflicted farmers. Next to the monument there is a museum, function rooms and a restaurant in typical Canarian style. In the picture, the monument is illuminated at dusk. It is a popular tourist destination on the Canary Island.
Nature is my passion and I want to share this with other people through my pictures. I’ve been a landscape gardener for almost 30 years. That means working creatively with nature and getting a feeling of living with it. In addition, I was and am out and about in nature whenever possible. I hike a lot, because that’s how you get to know the area most intensively. I have always loved photography and it has become a passion. I’m always trying new things with my camera to see what’s possible with it. Photography is art, and art knows no borders!
#13 “Cherry Fruit Dessert” By Leka Huie
Silver in Advertising / Food
For the Assignment of Cherry Fruit Project, captured a pair of Cherrys , Orange and pineapple fruit dessert
I am a Hong Kong native, and very interested in many different kinds of photography. During 90’s I graduated in Creative Photography from Humber College, Toronto, Canada and within the same year I received the award for “Student of the Year” awarded by Professional Photographer of Ontario (PPO). I really love all the beautiful images that the world has to offer!
#14 “Dependency Dilemma” By Pratik Parulekar
Bronze in Advertising / Product
The “Dependency Dilemma” photography project aims to shed light on the often hidden realities of individuals who unknowingly have started relying on medication for their daily functioning. This project seeks to capture the emotional, physical, and social dimensions of pill dependency. The project will encourage viewers to reflect on their own perceptions and foster dialogue about the multifaceted nature of pill dependency. The project aims to create a poignant and thought-provoking body of work that challenges societal norms and promotes empathy towards individuals facing pill dependency.
Pratik’s affinity for arts from an early age led him to drawing and painting. His love for still life drawing transformed into still life photography. He is proud to call himself a 3rd generation photographer and hopes to follow his grandfather’s footsteps into the commercial world of photography. He has a contemporary approach which is inspired by the neoclassical art movement of the 18th and 19th century. His dynamic still life photographs combine an accurate use of technique and creativity of a craftsman. Pratik lives in San Francisco and operates throughout the west coast.
#15 “Across The Borders” By Emiliano Santapaola
Silver in Advertising / Fashion
New York-based fashion photographer and director Emiliano Santapaola is renowned for his sensitive approach to photography characterized by confident, experimental compositions and sophisticated use of color and light. With more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, he has been published in magazines around the world cultivating a distinctive voice performing more than 200 covers and editorials for magazines such as Vanidades, Cosmopolitan, Harpers Bazaar, Para Ti, Oh La La among others.
#16 “The Rib, The Apple And The Sin” By Jaime Travezan And David Tortora
Silver in Advertising / Beauty
An iconographic narrative, playing with the “eternal story” about gender roles and expectations. A tale full of symbols
I began my career as a photojournalist in my home country Perú, later adding to my interest Fashion and Portraiture where i worked for magazines such as ID, Elle and Vogue. As a photojournalist I had covered topics such as the war in Kosovo and published in newspapers such as El Pais, The Guardian and Reppublica, among others. I’m currently engaged in Fine Arts and Documentary projects using a language that lies between photojournalism and creative portraiture.
#17 “Cabinet Of Curiosities” By Yuliy Vasilev
2nd Place in Advertising
Cabinet of Curiosities is a project, where food is as weird as never before.
#18 “40%” By Chuan-Sheng Yu
Silver in Advertising / Product
Cheers, to the scorching flames seeping through our veins.
#19 “Mvmt / 8yr Anniversary 01” By Nicholas Duers
Silver in Advertising / Product
An image for the 8th Anniversary of MVMT Watches.
#20 “Ralph Lauren / Collection” By Nicholas Duers
1st Place in Advertising
Timeless and exquisite works from the RL Collection.
