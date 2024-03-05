Top 7 Jump Scares in The Shining That Still Haunt Us

Let’s talk about the moments in The Shining that made us spill our popcorn and sleep with the lights on. Sure, it’s a horror classic with more atmosphere than a fog machine at a Halloween party, but let’s focus on those jump scares that still have us checking the locks twice. So, grab your comfort blanket, and let’s dive into the top 7 jump scares in The Shining that continue to haunt our dreams.
1. The Grady Twins First Appearance
Coming in hot, or should I say cold, at number one is the moment we met those darling Grady twins. Standing in the hallway, staring with those dead eyes—Come play with us, Danny. Forever… and ever… and ever. Chills, right? They’re as much a part of this film as Jack’s axe or that carpet you can’t unsee. And remember that teddy bear pillow during Danny’s chat with the psychiatrist? More bear references because why not add to the creep factor? The twins’ first cameo is a masterclass in simplicity—no gore, just pure dread. That’s why it grabs the top spot—it’s not just scary, it’s iconic.
2. Jack’s ‘Here’s Johnny!’ Moment
In second place is Jack’s audition for worst husband ever as he introduces his face through the bathroom door. ‘Here’s Johnny!’—the line that turned a late-night host intro into nightmare fuel. It’s not just a jump scare; it’s a cultural phenomenon, turning something as mundane as a door into an object of terror. We didn’t need any backstory to feel the fear; Jack’s maniacal grin said it all.
3. Woman in Room 237
Oh, Room 237, you had us fooled with your false sense of serenity. Third place goes to this bait-and-switch that left us questioning reality itself. The decaying woman rising from the bath was a visceral shock to our systems—a stark reminder that nothing in the Overlook Hotel is what it seems. It’s a jarring twist from tranquility to terror that still makes us squirm.
4. Danny’s Big Wheel Hallway Rides
The fourth spot is reserved for those heart-pounding Big Wheel sequences. Kubrick’s genius sound design turned every turn of those wheels into an overture for fear. That carpet might have been designed by a kindergartener on a sugar high, but boy did it set the stage for suspense. And when Danny met those twins—let’s just say it put hallway encounters on our list of phobias.
5. The Elevator of Blood
Landing at number five is the slow-motion nightmare that is the elevator of blood. This iconic scene didn’t need any bears or hidden subtext to terrify us—just twenty seconds of blood pouring out like it’s trying to win an award for best supporting liquid in a horror film. It’s silent, it’s slow, and it’s still one of the most disturbing things we’ve seen on screen.
6. The Bear Suit Man
Sixth place goes to one of Kubrick’s narrative curveballs—the man in the bear suit. This scene is like finding a puzzle piece in your cereal—unexpected and downright confusing. It’s so cryptic and surreal that you can’t help but feel unnerved by its presence alone.
7. Jack’s Frozen Grin
Last but not least is Jack’s frozen grin—a chilling mix of triumph and tragedy that caps off our list at number seven. It might not make you jump out of your seat, but it will stick with you long after the credits roll, which is why it deserves its spot on this list.
In closing, Kubrick’s The Shining isn’t just a film—it’s an experience etched into our collective psyche with these unforgettable scares. And if you’ve got what it takes to revisit these moments without peeking through your fingers—well then, shine on, you crazy diamond!
