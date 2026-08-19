Top 7 Highest-Grossing Soccer Movies of All Time

Soccer has inspired countless films over the past decades, but only a handful have managed to make a mark at the worldwide box office. Although they rarely dominate the global box office, these seven films prove the sport can deliver unforgettable stories that resonate far beyond the pitch. Whether through comedy, drama, animation, or fantasy, each movie captures the passion, teamwork, and determination that make soccer the world’s most popular game.
These seven movies earned their place through worldwide theatrical box office earnings. While there are several other movies with soccer, each of these ranked films puts soccer at the heart of its story. Whether it’s a young player chasing a professional dream, a team overcoming impossible odds, or a coach learning valuable life lessons, these seven soccer movies are ranked from lowest to highest worldwide earnings. So far, in all of cinema’s history, these soccer movies have had the most success at the Box Office.
7. Victory (1981)
Worldwide Box Office: $27.5 million
Released as Victory in North America and Escape to Victory in some international markets, this war drama remains one of the most iconic soccer films ever produced. Set during World War II, the story follows a group of Allied prisoners of war who are forced to play an exhibition match against the German national team in Nazi-occupied Paris. The film boasts an impressive cast that includes Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Max von Sydow, and Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, whose dazzling skills helped bring authenticity to the match sequences. While the wartime setting raises the stakes, soccer serves as the emotional core of the story, culminating in one of cinema’s most memorable sports finales.
6. Goal! The Dream Begins (2005)
Worldwide Box Office: $27.6 million
Goal! The Dream Begins tells the story of Santiago Muñez (Kuno Becker), a talented young player from Los Angeles who receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue a professional career with Newcastle United. Unlike many sports dramas, the film was produced with support from FIFA and features appearances by several real-life soccer stars (Zinedine Zidane, Alan Shearer, Kieron Dyer), clubs, and stadiums. Its realistic portrayal of professional football, combined with Santiago’s inspiring rise from obscurity, made it a favorite among soccer fans worldwide. Although it launched a trilogy, the first installment remains the franchise’s biggest commercial success.
5. Shaolin Soccer (2001)
Worldwide Box Office: $42.8 million
Stephen Chow blended martial arts, slapstick comedy, and soccer into one of the genre’s most original films. Shaolin Soccer follows a former monk who reunites his Kung Fu-trained brothers to form a soccer team capable of taking on the country’s elite clubs.
The film’s over-the-top visual effects and gravity-defying matches transformed ordinary soccer games into spectacular action sequences. Despite its fantastical approach, the story celebrates teamwork, perseverance, and self-belief. Unsurprisingly, Shaolin Soccer became an international cult favorite and introduced many global audiences to Chow’s unique comedic style.
4. Early Man (2018)
Worldwide Box Office: $54.63 million
From the creators at Aardman Animations, Early Man offers a family-friendly twist on the sports-movie formula. Set during prehistoric times, it follows caveman Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his tribe as they challenge the powerful Bronze Age civilization to a soccer match to save their homeland. The film combines Aardman’s signature stop-motion animation with plenty of British humor and underdog charm. Although its characters live thousands of years before organized sports existed, soccer becomes the unlikely battleground that decides their future. The colorful animation and lighthearted storytelling helped Early Man become one of the highest-grossing soccer-themed movies ever released.
3. She’s the Man (2006)
Worldwide Box Office: $57.2 million
Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare‘s Twelfth Night, She’s the Man blends romantic comedy with high school sports. The story follows Viola Hastings, a talented soccer player who disguises herself as her twin brother after her school’s girls’ soccer team is cut. Her goal is simple: prove she can compete with the boys.
Amanda Bynes delivers one of her best-known performances, supported by Channing Tatum in one of his earliest major film roles. While the film is packed with comedy and romance, soccer drives nearly every major plot point, from Viola’s deception to the climactic championship match. Over the years, She’s the Man has become a fan favorite and remains one of the most recognizable soccer movies of the 2000s.
2. Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Worldwide Box Office: $56.1 million
Will Ferrell headlines this family sports comedy as Phil Weston, a mild-mannered father who unexpectedly becomes the coach of his son’s struggling youth soccer team. Determined to defeat his fiercely competitive father, Phil gradually transforms from an inexperienced coach into someone just as obsessed with winning. Kicking & Screaming balances broad comedy with heartfelt family moments while showcasing the often chaotic world of youth soccer. Ferrell’s energetic performance, combined with plenty of memorable laughs, helped the film connect with family audiences. Its box office success made it one of the highest-grossing soccer comedies ever produced.
1. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
Worldwide Box Office: $92.2 million
No soccer movie has earned more at the worldwide box office than Bend It Like Beckham. Directed by Gurinder Chadha, the film follows Jess Bhamra, a teenager from a traditional British Indian family who dreams of playing competitive soccer despite her parents’ objections. The movie explores themes of family expectations, cultural identity, friendship, and gender equality without losing sight of its love for the game.
Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley deliver standout performances, while Jonathan Rhys Meyers rounds out the main cast. Praised by critics and audiences alike, Bend It Like Beckham became an international phenomenon. Its commercial success helped introduce women’s soccer to a broader audience and inspired countless young players to pursue the sport. More than two decades after its release, it remains the gold standard for soccer films and the highest-grossing entry in the genre.
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