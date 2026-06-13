FIFA Breaks Silence On Empty World Cup Seats After Embarrassing Scenes Trigger Fresh Scrutiny

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already faced criticism after television viewers spotted large sections of empty seats during several matches, despite FIFA reporting near-capacity crowds.
The controversy has also reignited debate over soaring ticket prices, with many fans arguing that the tournament is becoming increasingly unaffordable for ordinary supporters.
As questions mounted online, FIFA responded with an explanation that many viewers found difficult to believe.
“FIFA stopped caring about the average fan a long time ago. Choosing Qatar as a WC site should tell you everything you need to know,” one commenter wrote.
FIFA blamed empty seats on fans choosing not to sit in them
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The backlash began after viewers noticed visible gaps in the stands during South Korea’s 2-1 victory over Czechia at Guadalajara’s Estadio Chivas.
Despite the empty sections shown on television, FIFA announced an official attendance of 44,985. The stadium’s capacity is 45,664, meaning the governing body claimed the match was only 679 spectators short of a sellout.
As criticism grew online, FIFA released a statement defending the attendance figures.
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“Official attendance figures reflect the number of tickets scanned, and spectators present within the stadium footprint, rather than visual assessments of seating occupancy at any given moment during the match,” the organization said.
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FIFA also suggested many spectators were watching from other areas inside the venue rather than sitting in their assigned seats.
“During the match in Guadalajara, several ticketed fans could be seen standing in concourses rather than staying in their assigned seats throughout the match.”
The explanation did little to silence critics, particularly as empty seats were also spotted during Canada’s 1-1 draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina.
The controversy comes despite FIFA previously claiming there had been around 500 million ticket booking requests before the tournament began.
One fan said the World Cup’s magic is being replaced by business
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The debate over attendance has become closely linked to concerns about ticket prices.
One soccer fan, Anna Detox, recently described visiting a FIFA store in Toronto and realizing he likely would not be able to take his child to a World Cup match.
“What hit me the hardest wasn’t the merchandise or the hype,” Detox wrote.
“It was realizing that if my child asks, ‘Can we go to a game?’ my answer will probably be no.”
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Detox said even the cheapest tickets were reaching levels that many families simply could not afford.
“When did sports stop being for families and start becoming a luxury experience?”
She added that while businesses need to make money, supporters who helped build the sport were being priced out.
“Maybe I’m wrong. But it feels like the magic of the game is being replaced by the business of the game.”
Online reactions reflected similar frustrations.
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“Living in the middle class is a luxury now,” one person wrote.
“All professional sports have gotten that way! Can’t even take your family to a baseball game without spending $200-$300 dollars!
Others argued that high prices are simply part of modern sports.
“Tickets are too expensive, but always were, & fans will go, no matter what. It’s a business.”
Some pointed to ticket resellers as a major factor.
“It’s all supply and demand. Now that there are many reseller sites, people are buying up tickets and reselling.”
FIFA president defended ticket prices as criticism continued
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The criticism intensified after details emerged about some of the tournament’s ticket costs.
For England’s World Cup opener against Croatia, standard tickets reportedly started at $867 (£648). Premium packages climbed as high as $9,225 (£6,900).
Hospitality tickets listed on FIFA’s website ranged from $2,430 to $3,150.
Ahead of the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the pricing structure.
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“If you sell it at a lower price point, in this particular market it would have gone … in secondary markets at much, much, much higher prices,” he said.
He argued that lowering prices would simply benefit ticket resellers rather than football itself.
“If we are doing something wrong, then probably everyone selling tickets in North America is doing something wrong, as well.”
Food, drinks, and merchandise prices have sparked even more complaints
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Ticket costs are not the only expense fans are facing.
At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where World Cup matches are being held, concession prices have already generated headlines.
Loaded BBQ brisket nachos cost $23, while a chopped brisket burrito sells for $20. A Twinkie cheeseburger costs $22.
Even basic refreshments come with a hefty price tag. A 20-ounce bottle of water costs around $5, while soft drinks approach $8.
Alcoholic beverages are even more expensive, with cocktails, hard seltzers, and beer ranging between $20 and $26.
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Merchandise prices have also surprised supporters. A FIFA World Cup T-shirt costs around $60, while a replica U.S. Men’s National Team jersey sells for nearly $130.
The growing list of expenses has led some fans to feel that attending matches is becoming increasingly difficult.
“Since FIFA took over, they’re pushing up the price of everything. So disappointing,” one commenter wrote.
Fans are also facing eye-watering parking costs
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For supporters attending matches in Los Angeles, transportation has become another source of frustration.
The cheapest official parking option for the United States’ match against Paraguay reportedly cost $151 and required a walk of more than a mile to reach the stadium.
Parking closer to SoFi Stadium reached $300.
Even third-party parking options came with steep costs, with some fans paying nearly $50 while still having to walk 2 miles.
According to one analysis, following the U.S. Men’s National Team throughout the tournament could cost two fans roughly $63,000, including tickets, travel, and other expenses.
“This world has gone mad with price gouging,” wrote one netizen
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