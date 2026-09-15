Top 7 Best TV Dramas Of The Year, According To The 2026 Emmys

The 2026 Primetime Emmy Award season is here, and HBO Max is leading the pack. The Warner Bros. streamer dominates the nominations with two shows pulling in a combined 49 nominations. R. Scott Gemmill’s The Pitt sits atop with 25 nominations, alongside Hacks, another HBO Max show with 24 nominations. Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay and Pluribus follow right behind with 37 nominations altogether.
Interestingly, these two streaming services are also dominating the Outstanding Drama Series category. Each streamer has three shows contending for the coveted gong, alongside Netflix and Hulu with one show each from the platforms. Based on the number of nominations the shows received, these are the best drama series of the year, excluding Jonathan Tropper’s Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV), which was nominated only in this category.
07. Paradise (Hulu)
@paradiseonhulu
The doors are almost open. Are you ready? PARADISE Season 2 drops Monday on @hulu. #ParadiseHulu
The Dan Fogelman dystopian political thriller returned for Season 2 in February 2026 after an exciting debut revolving around Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who uncovers a grand conspiracy while investigating the murder of a former president. Paradise’s first outing received multiple nominations for the Primetime Emmy, including Outstanding Drama Series. The Hulu series was nominated for the same category in 2026, alongside six others.
06. The Diplomat (Netflix)
@netflix
Season 3 of The Diplomat premieres in 12 hours! To properly prepare, relive this jaw-dropping cliffhanger from Season 2. #TheDiplomat
The Debora Cahn political drama starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell alongside David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, and Rory Kinnear has been nominated for at least three Primetime Emmys in the past. Since its premiere in April 2023, the political thriller has followed Kate Wyler (Russell) as she navigates a treacherous political career while grappling with her unstable marriage to a fellow career diplomat. Renewed for Season 4 in May 2025, The Diplomat stands a chance of winning its first Emmy this season. It was nominated in at least six other categories apart from Outstanding Drama Series.
05. The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
@hbomax
The talk of the town can’t be ignored. #TheGildedAge will return for Season 4 on HBO Max.
Also renewed for Season 4 in July 2025, The Gilded Age has captivated television audiences with its historical drama set during the Gilded Age. The HBO series revolves around the tension between old and new money neighbors in New York City. After the period drama premiered in January 2022, it won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program. Six more nominations for the coveted award followed in 2024, with Season 3 receiving at least seven nominations in 2026.
04. Slow Horses (Apple TV)
@appletv
They get the job done. Not well, but done. Slow Horses — Now Streaming #SlowHorses #AppleTV #AppleTVPlus
Apple TV’s adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slough House novels premiered in April 2022 and has run for 5 acclaimed seasons. With Seasons 6 and 7 in the pipeline, the British spy thriller will continue following its team of disgraced MI5 agents until 2027. The show starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas won two Primetime Emmys in the past. It racked up nine nominations ahead of the 78th event, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
03. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)
@hbomax
A tall tale that became legend. The new #GameOfThrones series, AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms, premieres January 18 on HBO Max.
The Game of Thrones prequel series starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell takes the GOT fandom back to a century before the events of the original show. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms received the green light for Season 2 before its first season premiered in January 2026. Season 1 bagged nine nominations heading into the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Cinematography For A Series.
02. Pluribus (Apple TV)
@appletv
We hope you enjoy the trailer, Carol. Pluribus premieres November 7 on Apple TV. #Pluribus #RheaSeehorn #VinceGilligan #AppleTV
With a second season in the works, fans are excited to see what’s next for Rhea Seehorn’s Carol Sturka, an author immune to the mysterious wave of uncanny happiness that has engulfed humanity. The dystopian psychological drama created by Vince Gilligan premiered on Apple TV in November 2025 to rave reviews. With 18 nominations, Pluribus is the fourth-most nominated show heading into the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Apart from Outstanding Drama Series, the show is also contending for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Director for a Drama Series.
01. The Pitt (HBO Max)
@hbomax
Welcome (back) to The Pitt. Season 2 of #ThePitt returns January 8, 2026 on HBO Max.
Ahead of the medical drama’s second outing in January 2026, The Pitt was renewed for Season 3. The R. Scott Gemmill series starring Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, and Katherine LaNasa debuted in January 2025 and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for its realistic portrayal of medical practitioners. Season 1 won five Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Wyle), and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.
Altogether, the series was nominated in 13 categories at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Season 2 received nearly twice as many nominations. The medical drama leads the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards with 25 nominations. Check out the burning question The Pitt Season 3 must answer.
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