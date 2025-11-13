The 100 Most Handsome Men Of 2018 Ranked By ‘The Independent Critics’

TC Candler and The Independent Critics claim they have been ranking the most beautiful facial features in the world since 1990. Recently, they gave the internet their most handsome men list for 2018.
According to their website, “The Independent Critics are a diverse group, led by TC Candler, who search far and wide, listening to the many millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades, and they then put together a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty.” It’s hard to find more information about them. For all that we know, they might be a super secret association of the world’s most famous beauty industry moguls or… a teenage girl on her iPhone.
The group says that they “search far and wide, listening to the many millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades, and they then put together a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty. Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face.”
Remember, the organizers are making their Top 100 lists based on submissions and suggestions by the public. Meaning, those of the sexiest men who have the biggest followings and most publicity (popularity) are more likely to end up ranked. However, TC Candler and The Independent Critics say that the contest is not about popularity, and is meant to broaden the public opinion instead of reflecting it. These two claims are at least a bit contradicting to one another.
Regardless, their YouTube video of The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 has accumulated over 2.5M views in just a few days, showing that beauty standards are still very relevant. Scroll down to check out the list full of famous athletes, k-pop stars and everyone in between, and tell us what you think of the choices for hottest men in the comments.
A new list of 2025 is here!
More info: independentcritics.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Image credits: TC Candler
Check out the full list in the video below
Image credits: TC Candler
Follow Us