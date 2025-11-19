The Top 10 Most Beautiful Women In The World, According To The Golden Ratio Standard

Though beauty is in the eye of the beholder, a cosmetic surgeon aimed for objectivity by analyzing the facial measurements of famous women using the Golden Ratio.
The Greek Golden Ratio Phi (1.618) is a formula representing aesthetic harmony that has guided proportions in art and architecture for centuries, including in works by Leonardo Da Vinci.
Dr. Julian De Silva, a renowned Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, shared the results of his study after analyzing the faces of supermodels from the “Supermodel era” of the 1980s as well as today’s stars.
Dr. De Silva, who runs the Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, employed facial mapping technology, which allowed him to measure “every feature from eyes and eyebrows to lips, chin, jawline, and overall facial symmetry,” according to his blog.
Let’s take a look at the ten supermodels who most closely align with the Divine Proportion.
10th Place – Naomi Campbell
The iconic 1990s model was last on Dr. De Silva’s list, scoring 89.26%.
She had the second highest score for her eyebrows (89.9%) but scored poorly for her chin 80.4%, according to the study.
“Naomi was a trailblazer in the 1990s and, 30 years on from her peak, is still one of the most beautiful women in the world,” the plastic surgeon wrote.
9th Place- Emily Ratajkowski
The 33-year-old model, who gained international fame after appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines in 2013, was ninth on the list with a score of 89.37%.
Emily’s nose was nearly perfect, earning a score of 99.56%. The My Body author also received high scores for her lips (98.2%) and chin (96.7%).
“While her jawline and eyebrows scored lower, her overall facial harmony and sultry appeal have made her a standout in the modeling world,” said Dr. De Silva.
8th Place – Cara Delevingne
The British actress and model ranked eight with a score of 89.97%.
Cara had the highest score for her lips (98.5%) and her famous eyebrows (94%).
“Her striking features include sharp cheekbones and a defined jawline that give her a distinct and memorable look that breaks conventional beauty standards.”
7th Place – Liu Wen
Liu, who became the first Chinese model to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2009, came in seventh with a score of 90.98%.
Her highest-scoring features were her chin (96.3%), eye position (95.1%), and nose (94.9%).
“Her heart-shaped face, defined jawline, and delicate features embody a refined and elegant beauty that resonates globally.”
6th Place – Kendall Jenner
The reality star came in sixth, scoring 91%. “Kendall is the highest paid model in the world and it is not hard to see why,” the surgeon wrote.
Kendall was second overall for the shape of her jawline (96.4%) and scored highly for her eye position (97.5%) and forehead (97.2%).
“She would have been placed higher but scored poorly for her chin (88%) and face shape (87.1%).”
5th Place – Winnie Harlow
The 30-year-old Canadian model ranked fifth on the list with a score of 91.03%.
“Winnie scored highly in the new breed of supermodels,” Dr. De Silva hared.
“She came top for her overall face shape (98.6%) and also scored well for her nose (96.9%).
“She was scored down for the gap between the nose and her lips (85.6%) and her lips (87%).”
4th Place – Jourdan Dunn
“As a pioneer for diversity in modeling, Jourdan’s beauty is both timeless and groundbreaking,” highlighted Dr. De Silva.
In fourth place, the 34-year-old British star was the highest ranked of the current generation of supermodels. She excelled in face shape (97.1%) eye position (97.3%), and nose base/ lip width (97.2%).
“Her oval face shape and wide-set almond eyes contribute to her balanced and harmonious appearance,” the surgeon added.
3rd Place – Giselle Bündchen
The Brazilian star ranked third on the list with a score of 93.11%. She achieved the highest score for the gap between her nose and lip (99.4%).
Gisele also scored high for face shape (97.1%) and eye position (97.3%.)
“Her elongated face, perfectly symmetrical features, and striking cheekbones helped redefine beauty standards in the new millennium,” the cosmetic surgeon wrote on his blog.
2nd Place – Cindy Crawford
Cindy came in second with a score of 93.87%.
“Her strong bone structure, particularly her high cheekbones and square jawline, set her apart. Cindy’s signature beauty mark and infectious smile only added to her status as an icon.”
The American model’s features that most closely aligned with the Golden Ratio were her chin (99.6%), eye position (99.4%), and forehead (98.6%).
1st Place – Kate Moss
The London-born supermodel leads the ranking with a with a Golden Ratio score of 94.14%
“She was assessed at the peak of her beauty, just after her first Vogue cover in 1993. Her near-perfect jawline and chin make her stand out as an icon of natural beauty,” Dr. De Silva shared.
Kate scored highest in categories such as jawline (96.5%) and chin (95.6%).
“We all wonder who the most beautiful supermodel is. This is the closest we can get to an explanation based on facial symmetry and classically beautiful features.”
While Dr. De Silva’s study aims to provide an objective framework for measuring beauty, he stresses that what we perceive as beautiful “is ultimately a celebration of both harmony and individuality.”
This study “not only highlights the timeless allure of these iconic supermodels but also emphasizes the importance of diversity and unique features in shaping our perceptions of beauty.“
Last year, Dr. De Silva conducted the same study but on male celebrities. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was named the most handsome man, as his face measurements were found to be 93.04% aligned with the Golden Ratio.
The top five was completed by Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, and War & Peace’s Jack Lowden.
“It’s all about personal taste,” one netizen said, reacting to the ranking
