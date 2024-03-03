Top 10 Meryl Streep’s Films That Owned the Box Office

1. Mamma Mia!
Let’s start with a bang, shall we? Mamma Mia! wasn’t just a film; it was a global phenomenon that had everyone saying ‘Thank you for the music.’ With Streep belting out ABBA hits, it’s no wonder this flick danced away with over $600 million worldwide. I mean, where else are you going to find James Bond and Mr. Darcy crooning in harmony? And let’s not forget the Greek island setting that made us all want to throw a wedding party, even if we weren’t getting hitched. It’s Streep’s star power that transformed this Broadway adaptation into a box office titan.
2. The Devil Wears Prada
Ah, The Devil Wears Prada, the film that proved you could be both terrifyingly chic and commercially successful. Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly, the fashion editor we all love to hate, was nothing short of iconic. The movie not only gave us a peek into the high-stakes world of fashion but also raked in over $100 million domestically. It’s no surprise that Streep’s momentum soared after playing the role of everyone’s worst boss nightmare.
3. Kramer vs. Kramer
Remember when divorce dramas were all the rage? Kramer vs. Kramer was the tearjerker that had everyone reaching for tissues and their wallets. This film didn’t just win Streep an Oscar; it won the hearts of audiences everywhere, translating into big bucks at the box office. While some might say it was Dustin Hoffman’s show, let’s be real; it was Streep’s nuanced performance that gave this movie its soul.
4. Out of Africa
Oh, Out of Africa, with its sweeping landscapes and romantic drama that won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. Based on Karen Blixen’s autobiography, this epic retelling captivated viewers and made them part with their cash willingly. It’s one thing to win awards, but another to win at the box office, and this film did both with style and grace.
5. Into the Woods
In Into the Woods, Streep showed us that even witches have box office spells to cast. This star-studded musical took in a sweet $91.2 million domestically, proving that fairy tales and Meryl Streep are always a profitable combo. Who knew that singing about beans could be so lucrative?
6. It’s Complicated
It’s Complicated? More like ‘It’s Profitable.’ This rom-com about post-divorce affairs and new flames brought in nearly $100 million domestically. I guess audiences love watching Streep navigate romantic entanglements as much as she loves acting in them.
7. The Iron Lady
The Iron Lady may not have been everyone’s cup of tea (or pint of beer), but it did give Meryl another shiny Oscar to put on her mantle. Not to mention, it showed us her uncanny ability to embody historical figures – and rake in cash while doing so.
8. Sophie’s Choice
Sophie’s Choice, the heart-wrenching story that earned Streep her first Oscar for Best Actress, also earned a boatload at the box office. Released in December 1982, it proved that serious drama could seriously pay off.
9. Julie & Julia
Julie & Julia, cost-effective and deliciously successful, secured second place at the box office during its opening weekend with $20.1 million – not too shabby for a film about cooking and blogging. It seems like anything Streep touches turns into box office gold… or at least a really tasty beef bourguignon.
10. Bridges of Madison County
Last but certainly not least is The Bridges of Madison County. This tender tale not only garnered critical acclaim but also showcased that Streep’s draw at the box office is as enduring as her on-screen romances.
In conclusion, Meryl Streep isn’t just an actress; she’s a one-woman box office revolution. From singing ABBA to cooking up a storm as Julia Child, she knows how to pick roles that resonate with audiences and fill theater seats – proving time and again that talent does indeed pay.
‘Till next time folks, keep watching those numbers…and maybe rewatch ‘Sophie’s Choice’ if you need a good cry.’
