Too Late To Learn? These Famous People Proved Otherwise

by

Funders and Founders, a team that creates inspiring entrepreneurship infographics, has unveiled their latest piece – an infographic illustrating famous late bloomers who learned the things that they became famous for far later in their lives than most.

Illustrator Anastasia Borko and Funders and Founders co-founder Anna Vital created this piece to encourage those who think that they’re too old to start their lives anew or that not knowing what to do with your life up until now may prevent them from achieving anything. J.K. Rowling, Vincent Van Gogh, Julia Child, and other inspiring examples prove that what you really need is to stop counting your years and never stop pursuing your dreams, even if you don’t quite know what they are yet.

More info: fundersandfounders.com (h/t: m33rkat)

Too Late To Learn? These Famous People Proved Otherwise

