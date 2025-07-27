The Amazing Cats: I Illustrate The Secret Lives Of Cats

Everyone like Cats! They are cute, adorable, naughty and mysterious.

These are the illustrations of my imaginary cat lives. Perhaps, you will find something we didn’t know about them. You can check my previous illustrations about superheroes’ part-time jobs and my 365-day challenge on Bored Panda too. MEOW~

Nine Lives

No Free Lunch

Worm Store

Dream Big

Nature Rockers

Night Cop

Dating

Growing A Plant For Lunch

Sky Circus

Sky Pirate

Supper

I Got A Whale Too

I Got Another Whale

