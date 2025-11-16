Hey Pandas, Share Your Pets Enjoying The Snow! (Closed)

We all love good snowy winters, especially our beloved pets. Well some of them. So please share the joys of your pet with us!
#1 If By Enjoying You Mean Eating
#2 Half Dog Half Snow
#3 Two Pups Being Silly
#4 Teddy Doesn’t Mind The Snow As Long As He Has His Winter Jacket
#5 Enjoying The First Snow Of The Season. And Making Funny Faces While At It
#6 Lara Loves To Eat Little Snowballs
#7 My Dachshund Bubi Dashing Through The 10″ Snow We Had 2 Yrs Ago
#8 “Enjoying” They Aren’t Really Enjoying It
#9 Winter Three Amigos!
#10 Turbo, My Mother’s Yorkie. He Loves His Racquetball!
#11 Hank Looking For Snowy Treats
#12 This Is Frost. He Is A Jackadore. A Jack Russell Labrador Retriever Mix
#13 More Snow Please
#14 Pipo In An Ugly Sweater
#15 As You Can Tell, I Have Furry Babies And They Love The Snow. Often Come Hone To Snow Mounds And Then A Head Will Pop Out! Nita And Roo Love Everything Winter
#16 My Snow Doodle Baguette… 8 Months In Heaven
#17 Woodie Investigating The Bolt Holes For Chipmunks In The Snow! He Absolutely Loves The Snow!
#18 My Cat Honey. She Wasn’t Sure At First But Will Tolerate The White Stuff To Look This Cute!
#19 She Likes To Powder Her Nose
