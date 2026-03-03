Tone Lōc: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tone Lōc

March 3, 1966

Los Angeles, California, US

59 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Tone Lōc?

Tone Lōc is an American rapper and actor, widely recognized for his distinctive raspy voice. His laid-back West Coast swagger helped define the sound of late 1980s hip-hop. He quickly rose to prominence with his unique delivery.

His breakout moment arrived with the chart-topping singles “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.” These tracks from his debut album, Lōc-ed After Dark, became cultural anthems, selling millions and making him a household name. He is also known for his animated film voice work.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Anthony Terrell Smith was largely raised by his mother, Margaret, after his father, James Smith, passed away when he was six. He was the youngest of three sons.

He attended the Hollywood Professional School, an exclusive private institution, where his early interest in music began. Smith also briefly pursued further education at a junior college.

Notable Relationships

Anthony Terrell Smith has maintained a largely private personal life regarding romantic relationships over the years. No confirmed public marriage or long-term partners have been widely disclosed in media reports.

Tone Lōc is a father, with a daughter named Tawny and sons named Bijan, Anthony, Tony Terrell, Stephen, and Sean. He has not publicly confirmed a current partner since his rise to fame.

Career Highlights

Tone Lōc burst into the music scene with his debut album, Lōc-ed After Dark, in 1989. The album soared to number one on the Billboard 200, driven by the massive success of singles “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” both reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyond his chart-topping music, Tone Lōc expanded his career into acting and voice work. He appeared in films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Poetic Justice, lending his distinctive voice to numerous animated characters.

