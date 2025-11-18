20 Exceptional Nature Photographs Crowned Winners At Tokyo International Foto Awards 2023

The Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA) has concluded yet another remarkable year, receiving thousands of submissions. The announcement of winners has left us in awe of the diverse array of beautiful, shocking, authentic, creative, and magical photographs chosen this year.
The Nature category, in particular, distinguished itself with captivating moments in wildlife, breathtaking sunsets, and the rare beauty of macro photography. Join us on this captivating 20-photo journey, showcasing a selection of the aforementioned artworks.
More info: tokyofotoawards.jp
#1 Gold In Nature: “Bubbles” By Charlotte Piho, Cook Islands
“This photograph breaks boundaries between humans and animals. Showing that animals like humans have their own distinct personalities. The video of this turtle I posted went viral globally reaching over 800 million views across social/media channels as no one had ever seen a turtle blow bubbles while deep in the water out of their mouth. Scientists, marine biologists, and turtle experts were all blown away – never seen anything like it.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, charlottepiho
#2 Gold In Nature: “Fulmini E Saette” By Giuseppe Russo, Italy
“This photo represents what nature is capable of doing.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, GiuseppeRusso2
#3 Gold In Nature: “The Perfect Cloud” By Francisco Negroni, Chile
“Pucón, Chile. A gigantic lenticular cloud is illuminated by the lava well of the Villarrica volcano, which is on yellow alert. The Villarrica volcano is the most dangerous in Chile and one of the most active in South America.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, francisconegroni_photographer
#4 Gold In Nature: “The Call Of The Dark Sky” By Ethan Su, Taiwan
“Hehuan Mountain Dark Sky Park(HMDSP) in Taiwan is far away from the light pollution of urban areas, it is easy to be here by driving to stargaze the dark sky over 3000m altitude all year. Taiwan is one of the most ecologically diverse areas in Asia, due to Eurasia’s animals and plants migrated here during the ice age, there are some special species, like Alpine rhododendron, that could be found here. It took me two years to scout and wait for the best timing to complete this collection, it presents the landscape with dark sky I love in this beautiful mountain.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, ethansu6
#5 Bronze In Nature: “Sleeping Time” By Dorota Senechal, France
“In North Manitoba in winter, I witnessed the Mom Polar Bear emerging from her den with 2 young cubs, discovering the world for the very first time. Photography taken in extreme cold and challenging conditions (-57° Celsius)
Polish-American, living now in France, multi-awarded in different international photography contests. Professional wildlife photographer and great traveler, I am traveling all over the world with my husband, trying to capture the wonders and the beauties, but also the fragility of our Planet. In nature, and especially in arctic and cold places, this is where I like to be, and this is where I can express my creativity. Each reportage is always beginning by a careful preparation and study of the species to photograph, their behaviors, and places to explore. This is when the dream begins …”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, brunodorotaphotography
#6 Gold In Nature: “Angel Tree” By Satoshi-Kishimoto, Japan
Image source: tokyofotoawards
#7 Bronze In Nature: “Beautiful Golden Sunset On The Lake” By Yongseok Chun, Korea
“A poplar tree submerged in Yedang Lake. It turns golden at sunset and is famous for its golden trees.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, Yongseok Chun
#8 Bronze In Nature: “24 Hours Of Tikky” By Stefano Balma, Italy
“This series is dedicated to the winter magic of “Risiintuturi National Park” in Finnish Lapland. This park experiences very unique weather conditions that are found in only a few other places in the world: the humidity of the hilly marshes, the snow, and the extreme cold give rise to a phenomenon that Finns call “Tykky,” the “arctic galaverne,” a thick and heavy layer of ice that completely covers the spruces, forcing them to bend and take on bizarre shapes reminiscent of dinosaurs, golems, or any other creature one can imagine. I had only 24 hours to capture this park under the magnificent
I’m an Italian landscape photographer with a passion for nature and travel. I started as a travel photographer in 2020 and then shifted my focus entirely to capturing natural landscapes because of the peace and serenity they can provide. I want to communicate my experiences with nature; looking for that part of me that lives in the places I photograph is my purpose in photography. Currently, I am working on several photography projects that involve the preservation of landscapes threatened by global warming.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, stefano_balma
#9 Silver In Nature: “Pond Of A Thousand Lights” By Fenqiang Liu, United States
“In southeastern Georgia, United States, as water breathed life into the Cypress trees, summer met winter, and sunlight infused nature with an artistic touch, the park was a living outdoor art exhibit, with nature’s masterpieces on display at every turn.
Fenqiang Liu is a fine art nature photographer based in Orlando, Florida. His work captures breathtaking moments of natural beauty and transforms them into captivating art pieces. With an education and experience in drawing, Chinese literature, cinema, and photography, Liu utilizes his unique blend of cultural influences from both the East and West, along with his artistic background and mastery of photography, to express his thoughts and emotions in a distinct and meaningful way. He has achieved resounding success in photography and earned numerous prestigious international photo awards.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, fenqiangliu
#10 Gold In Nature: “Phantom Forest” By Takahiro Gamou, Japan
“This is a dammed lake formed by the temporary accumulation of melted snow. Normally, the area is overgrown with trees, but for a limited time, a phantom forest appears on the surface of the water. It is a paradise as well as a phantom water forest, where birds and people can be seen nesting.
I started photography in 2013. Because I wanted to preserve the beautiful night view of Nagasaki, which I visited on a trip, in photographic form. In the beginning, I mainly photographed night views of cities, but later I became fascinated with nature photography. I am currently on a quest to capture the scenery of Chiba, where I was born and raised, and other places in Japan. I confront photography from both analog and digital perspectives.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, takahirogamou
#11 Bronze In Nature: “Loving Lions” By Jacques-Andre Dupont, Canada
“2 young adult lions having a tender moment with one of the tribe’s kittens.
Jacques-André Dupont is a passionate Montreal photographer whose work focuses on wildlife and nature. His work has been featured in several major media like Canadian Geographic, National Geographic, Africa Geographic, Wildlife Photographic, Outdoor Photography, Paris Match, the London Telegraph, China News, La Pravda, etc. His pictures have been selected/or won several photo competitions internationally. And they have been exhibited in several countries around the world. With his photography he only wants to achieve one simple goal: bring the beauty of nature into light.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, jadupontphoto
#12 Gold In Nature: “Winter Rockies” By Yongnan Li, Canada
“This series of photos is about the Canadian winter Rockies, winter is the best time to have some shots there and the most beautiful time of the year!
I am a Landscape Photographer in Banff National Park Area, Canada.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, carlliyongnan
#13 Silver In Nature: “Sunset Lions” By Jacques-Andre Dupont, Canada
“Waiting for the sun to set, lions are getting ready to hunt.
Jacques-André Dupont is a passionate Montreal photographer whose work focuses on wildlife and nature. His work has been featured in several major medias like Canadian Geographic, National Geographic, Africa Geographic, Widllife Photographic, Outdoor Photography, Paris Match, the London Telegraph, China News, La Pravda, etc. His pictures have been selected/or won several photo competitions internationally. And they have been been exhibited in several countries around the world. With is photography he only wants to achieve one simple goal: bring the beauty of nature into light.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, jadupontphoto
#14 Gold In Nature: “Ice Wine Glass” By Masataka Konno, Japan
“On the shores of the severely cold lake, there was the art of ice created by nature.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards
#15 Bronze In Nature: “The Guardian Of Magic” By Marcello Galleano, Italy
“In the heart of the Madagascar forest, a curious lemur holds emerald-green vanilla leaves in its paws, a fragrant and enchanting treasure hidden among the branches. The crowned lemur blends harmoniously into the surrounding environment, embodying the sweetness and beauty of the lush Malagasy rainforest with eyes full of wonder.
Marcello Galleano, an entrepreneur in the field of nutraceuticals and herbal medicine, has always been a lover of nature and adventure trips. He has visited more than 85 countries worldwide and collaborates with non-profit associations in Africa and South America. Passionate about wildlife photography, he loves to capture the most incredible moments that the various environments offer and share the beauty of the world.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, marcellogalleano
#16 Silver In Nature: “Divergence” By Julie Kenny, Australia
“Tidal flats that are exposed during low tides, reveal an intricate network of water channels in varying shades of aqua. The massive tidal movements, reaching up to 12 meters, create a dynamic landscape of winding water paths and contrasting shifting sands. This image is a testament to the raw power and beauty of nature, showcasing the mesmerizing spectacle of the largest tidal movements in the Southern Hemisphere.
Julie Kenny honed her photographic skills in analog-based film photography, utilizing 35mm, medium, and large format cameras during her studies at TAFE. After completing an Advanced Diploma of Applied Science in Photography, Julie furthered her studies at Edith Cowan University, undertaking a Bachelor of Communications and Diploma of Education. More recently, Julie merged her knowledge of traditional mediums with new technologies, gaining a commercial drone license. Since this undertaking, her work has strongly focused on highlighting the beauty of regional locations.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, juliet.romeo.kilo
#17 Bronze In Nature: “Mimicry” By Sayaka Ichinoseki, Japan
“Leafy sea dragon that listed as a near threatened species and endemic to Australia. It was always difficult to find them due to mimicking the surrounding kelp although their size of 40 cm even. It is one of the most beautiful elaborate mimicry creatures on the earth.
I am working as a researcher at a medical company but I want to concentrate on shooting in 2022.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, sayaka_ichi_uw
#18 Gold In Nature: “Moonwalk” By Artem Shestakov, United States
“During my expedition to Antarctica, I met and took a series of photos with magnificent King Penguins. Observation of the colony, their habits, and communication brought great pleasure and interest in the further study of these amazing animals. There are 450,000 pairs of King Penguins in South Georgia, which is about half the world’s population. The island has more than 30 colonies in total.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards, artshestakov
#19 Bronze In Nature: “Eternal Dolphins” By Keisuke Inukai, Japan
“This is Mikura Island. 190 kilometers south of Tokyo, Japan. A rare place where people and dolphins can coexist.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards
#20 Bronze In Nature: “Sardine Run” By Jyunjie Lin, Taiwan
“Location: Moalboal Sardine run is just like a painting of nature with shape keeps changing every second, sometimes like a wall, sometimes looks both chaotic and organized, sometimes like the sky with stars in the sea It depends on the way we interact with them.”
Image source: tokyofotoawards
