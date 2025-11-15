Hey Pandas, What Is A Word You’ve Been Pronouncing Wrong Until Recently? (Closed)

Tell us the word, plus how you figured out the correct pronunciation.
#1
Bargs root beer. Thought it was Bangs the 20 years ive been on this planet
#2
This is gonna sound super dumb, but southern. I always pernounced it as south-ern.
#3
Pearl. Supposed to be per-al
#4
gibberish. i thought it was said “gib” buts its said “jib”
#5
Foaccia Bread – my folks always pronounced it Pho-asia – now trying to say it with the hard C’s hurts my brain haha
#6
Beaut Bonza lmao
#7
Pronunciation. Apparently, pronounce, and pronunciation are pronounced different. Pronunciation sounds like pro-NUN-see-ay-shon, and pronouce is pro-NOWN-ss.
