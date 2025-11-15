Hey Pandas, What Is A Word You’ve Been Pronouncing Wrong Until Recently? (Closed)

by

Tell us the word, plus how you figured out the correct pronunciation.

#1

Bargs root beer. Thought it was Bangs the 20 years ive been on this planet

#2

This is gonna sound super dumb, but southern. I always pernounced it as south-ern.

#3

Pearl. Supposed to be per-al

#4

gibberish. i thought it was said “gib” buts its said “jib”

#5

Foaccia Bread – my folks always pronounced it Pho-asia – now trying to say it with the hard C’s hurts my brain haha

#6

Beaut Bonza lmao

#7

Pronunciation. Apparently, pronounce, and pronunciation are pronounced different. Pronunciation sounds like pro-NUN-see-ay-shon, and pronouce is pro-NOWN-ss.

