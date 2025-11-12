Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry’s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All

by

Check out this cheeky little act of treason! While Prince Harry, taking in the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, was handily distracted by the gentleman next to him, little Emily Henson decided to take her chance.

Without the slightest deference to Harry’s royal status, Emily brazenly helped herself to the Prince’s popcorn, nabbing numerous sneaky freebies before Harry finally clocks on.

His reaction to Emily’s popcorn poaching was heartwarming. Playfully pulling faces and joking around with the toddler, he showed that he’d be a perfect dad. This is something on the lips of many royal-watchers who have noted his happiness with current girlfriend Meghan Markle, while of course his brother continues to lay the foundations for many generations of royals to come.

The internet has reacted to the engaging encounter, which you can see in the video below. Most people, like us, think that it’s just a cuteness overload. Come on Harry, it’s gotta be your turn next!

The internet response to the cute video was overwhelmingly positive

Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry&#8217;s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All
Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry&#8217;s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All
Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry&#8217;s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All
Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry&#8217;s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All
Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry&#8217;s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All
Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry&#8217;s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All
Toddler Keeps Stealing Prince Harry&#8217;s Popcorn Until He Finally Notices, And His Reaction Says It All

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Cut This With Just A Scalpel!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Legendary Locations”
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2018
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 03-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
I Tested The Theory That Dogs Cover Double The Distance Their Owners Do When Out Walking
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Tom Cruise for President
Tom Cruise For President Parody Video: Why Not?
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2019
7 Most Watched TV Shows On Netflix In The First Half Of 2023
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.