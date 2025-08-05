Tjokorda Gde Arsa Artha Bridges Myth And Nature Through Balinese Tradition

by

Tjokorda Gde Arsa Artha’s art is a vivid reflection of his Balinese heritage—an intricate tapestry woven with threads of mythology, nature, and the folk tales that shaped his upbringing. Rooted in the spiritual and ceremonial practices of Bali, Gde’s work captures the soul of his subjects, channeling centuries-old cultural wisdom into each brushstroke.

As much as tradition grounds his artistic vision, evolution propels it forward. Drawing on Western techniques, such as the use of perspective and a more expansive color palette—Gde forges a bridge between ancient and modern worlds.

Through his art, Gde continues a timeless tradition while opening new paths for cultural expression where myth meets modernity, and the sacred lives on in every painted form. The result is a body of work that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

You can view Gde’s work in Nature’s Neighbors, an art exhibit on view through September 13 at The Gallery at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, located at 125 Phelps Way in Pleasantville, New York. The show invites visitors to contemplate our relationship with the natural world—an ongoing conversation to which Gde’s art makes a powerful contribution. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a tranquil space for reflection and inspiration.

More info: rockefellergallery.com

View Tjokorda Gde Arsa Artha’s Work: www.gdeart.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
