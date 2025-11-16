Domino’s Staff Make A Lost Toy Dino An Employee For The Night Until Its Family Come To Bring It Home

Domino’s decided dinosaurs do deserve delicious delights. Try saying that three times in a row!
If dinosaurs were still among us today, in the form that we see in films and natural history museums, how would they fit into society? Would they abolish us all, like Godzilla does oh so well, would they roam free in the most remote places on Earth, or would they join us in the continuous grind of 9 to 5?
Imagine coming into the office and there’s a Diplodocus sorting out the cabinets, or a Velociraptor greeting you at Starbucks for your usual caramel frappuccino, no whipped cream. Could be pretty cool. The fantasy was explored quite recently at a popular pizza chain called Domino’s, as one of their customers left behind their beloved toy T-Rex. While the toy waited for its family to come back, the employees thought they’d give the dino a once-in-a-lifetime experience of working at a Domino’s.
This is the story of Bitey. Let’s get into it!
More info: Facebook
It was a regular shift at Domino’s when they received a worried call, asking whether their child’s dino toy was lost in the store. And sure enough, he was there
Image credits: Domino’s New Zealand
Nothing unites people as much as a pizza. The cheesy, gooey, flavor-filled morsel of happiness can make anyone’s day so much better. Whether you’re alone watching your favorite YouTuber or true crime drama, or chilling with friends playing some Cards Against Humanity, pizza is a go-to treat as, let’s face it, there’s no one who doesn’t like pizza!
I fondly remember my time at university. It was my third year and we had a party with coursemates the night before. I’d come home late and the hangover was weighing down on me. There was only one thing I wanted at 9 a.m. that morning – a Domino’s pizza and side of garlic bread. I can still feel those first bites of that hot, melty goodness that took away all my regrets and restarted me for a new life.
Bitey the dino came with his family that evening to pick up some pizzas but decided that he wanted to explore more and got estranged from his family
Image credits: Domino’s New Zealand
Whether you’re a fan or not, Domino’s has become an important part of the pizza scene. In 1960, brothers James and Tom Monaghan bought DomiNick’s, a small pizzeria in Ypsilanti, Michigan. They changed the name to Domino’s Pizza Inc. in 1965, with the first franchise store opening in 1967. By 1978, there were two hundred Domino’s Pizza outlets across the United States, and during the 1990s, Domino’s entered 40 international markets. The rest is history.
One of those stores in New Zealand experienced something a little out of the ordinary back in June of this year. It was a regular evening, with orders coming left right and center, people eager to fill their bellies full of food and employees trying their best to make their dreams come true. Suddenly, a call came through.
On the other end was a worried mother asking about Bitey the Dinosaur. Excuse me, but that’s not part of the menu? She explained that they’d come in to pick up some pizzas a little while earlier and their son brought along his toy T-Rex. Sadly, he wasn’t able to locate his friend on the way back.
The employees reassured the family that Bitey would be well taken care of until they came back the next morning
Image credits: Domino’s New Zealand
The employees went over to the foyer to check, and sure enough, a small orange dino toy was there. But considering the time, it seemed the dino was there to stay for a little while longer. As Domino’s wrote in a post on their Facebook page: “It was getting late, and looking like Bitey wasn’t going to make it home for bedtime. The team assured Bitey’s family he was in good hands.”
The family was grateful to the employees and aimed to return the next day for their lost dinosaur. The phone call ended and the team was left wondering – what would be the best way for Bitey to spend his time there? Whelp, it seemed that becoming part of the Domino’s family for a night was in the best interest of the T-Rex!
Meanwhile, they decided to teach him how to work at Domino’s. From pizza-making to dishwashing, Bitey learned how to do it all at this New Zealand chain
Image credits: Domino’s New Zealand
Bitey was taught everything from pizza-making to answering the phone and did everything from dishwashing to quality control. Customers were assured that the pizzas reaching them were T-Rex approved! Of course the team took pictures of Bitey’s best efforts, and they are absolutely the most adorable things I have ever laid eyes on.
“[The dino] was sent home with plenty of stories to tell about his first shift at Domino’s the next day,” the company wrote in their Facebook post. It’s not surprising that the kindness of the act and the creativity shown was loved by people all over. With 35k likes and thousands of comments later, all could agree – ’tis a dino with many talents!
“[The dino] was sent home with plenty of stories to tell about his first shift at Domino’s the next day,” Domino’s New Zealand wrote in a Facebook post
Image credits: Domino’s New Zealand
You know, as wholesome as this story is, I did start to think – what is it about dinosaurs that’s so fascinating? Researchers believe that a dinosaur obsession comes from a child’s natural curiosity and craving for discovery. Dinosaurs are an accessible form of science, so young minds can grasp that these gigantic creatures once lived, without needing to understand mathematical principles or chemistry.
In another sense, they fit in the same category as unicorns and fairies, fuelling the imagination of what could be and how it works with what actually exists. “If you’re going to have a make-believe world, which fits into this very powerful sense of developing a sense of self, dinosaurs really fit the bill,” said Dr. Arthur Lavin, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on the Psychosocial Aspects of Child and Family Health.
We wish the Domino’s employees, Bitey and his family all the best and hope the dino won’t find himself in other more dangerous adventures!
Image credits: Domino’s New Zealand
They can be big; they can be small. They can be colorful; they can be plain. They’re just really cool! Do we need any more reason to like dinos? I don’t think so! But hey, if they can make a great pizza as well, then all the better!
We wish the family all the best for the future and hope that Bitey doesn’t end up in any more unexpected adventures. Also, our best wishes go to the employees at Domino’s who helped lift the spirits of everyone who saw the story!
Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and tell me – what’s your favorite Domino’s order? Also, don’t forget to upvote and follow the author! It all helps out a lot more than you can imagine. Thanksies and until the next one!
The employees were praised for their creativity and care for the little toy. Let us know your thoughts and your go-to Domino’s order in the comments!
Follow Us