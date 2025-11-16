My 30 Surreal Illustrations That Have A Hidden Meaning If You Look Closely

My name is Joseph Catimbang and I’m a conceptual artist also known from my works as Pentasticarts. I’m a Filipino-American Illustrator/Graphic designer based in OC, California.

As an illustrator, I take on a variety of clientele such as Tentree, Daniel Wellington, Greenpeace, Samsung, Adidas, Lexus and more. Using mostly just pencils and pens I create minimalistic illustrations that are inspired by nature. But what, I believe, separates me from the other artists is my surrealism.

I create hidden illustrations within my illustrations that create a singularity of two or more different subjects blended into one. Something that you will realize, that the more you look closely at my illustrations, the more you will see that there’s more than meets the eye.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

