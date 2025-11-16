40 Surprising Maps That Show A Completely Different Side To The World We Live In (New Pics)

Who doesn’t love a good map? I’d even say we’d get lost without one. They enrich our understanding of the world in a simple, visual way.

Maps teach us not only about the size and shapes of countries but also show many more interesting things, like earthquake locations and wealth distribution. The local status of gay marriage or car reliance. Pretty much everything we have data on!

So let’s revisit this subreddit for a new dose of cartography — it hits just as strong as the previous ones.

#1 Lithuania Has Made A Map Of Magnets In Which Each Magnet Can Only Be Found In A Specific Area, To Boost Tourism, Specifically Local Tourism. (Credit To Demilked)

Image source: StrawWordXbox

#2 Outline Of The World By Mapping All Lighthouses (Osm Data, Oc)

Image source: bored_panda87

#3 Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700×700)

Image source: john_doe_89

#4 What Year Is It Right Now?

Image source: ledim35

#5 A Population Density Map Of Illinois

Image source: Pecners

#6 Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia – Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One

Image source: SteelDeliverance

#7 Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900(Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates(Bottom One)

Image source: Lntc26

#8 1920 Australian Map Of Sheep

Image source: Evilaars

#9 Where Does The World’s Population Of 8 Billion Live?

Image source: pratapvardhan

#10 Here Is A 1988 Map Of Berlin (Produced In The Ddr)

Image source: BFNgaming

#11 Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Displaced In Europe In February 2023

Image source: Relocationstation1

#12 The World In 250 Million Years

Image source: Tacama

#13 Estimated Migration Of Early Homo Sapiens Out Of Africa To The Rest Of The World, In Thousands Of Years Ago (Kya)

Image source: CaptainJZH

#14 Relief Map Of San Marino

Image source: Kl——–k

#15 All Shootings vs. Shootings With Officer Involved In Chicago (2014-2022)

Image source: flyingcatwithhorns

#16 Turkey, Bordering 7 Different Countries With 7 Different Alphabets

Image source: Bladest0

#17 The Largest Towns In 1050 In Europe, North Africa And West Asia (Population Over 40 Thousand)

Image source: Yellowapple1000

#18 Public Transport Network Density

Image source: YellowOnline

#19 The Best And The Worst For Lgbtq+ Travelers

Image source: EinHoer23

#20 How Big Brazil Actually Is!

Image source: AbhiExplains

#21 Places That “Don’t Exist” According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original “Bielefeld Conspiracy”)

Image source: DanArv1316

#22 The Size Of Australia vs. Other Countries

Image source: charmanduuur

#23 The U.S. Map Redrawn As 50 States With Equal Population

Image source: afreshsplat

#24 Russia’s New Border With Nato Now That Finland Is Finally In Nato!

Image source: AccurateSource2

#25 Fecal Bacteria Contamination In New York Waters, 1985 vs. 2020

Image source: Songs4Roland

#26 Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico

Image source: red_ivory

#27 Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe

Image source: Reasonable_Ninja5708

#28 The First World Map By Anaximander Of Miletus (610bc-546bc), Greece Mathematician And Geographist. Original Map Was Not Saved!

Image source: Eli-Cohen

#29 Number Of Prisoners Per 100,000 People Across The World

Image source: flyingcatwithhorns

#30 The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index

Image source: 6_zeros

#31 The Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles./-

Image source: MildCreator

#32 Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage

Image source: theworldmaps

#33 England, Right To Roam Map

Image source: B2RW

#34 Robbery Rates In European Countries

Image source: Useless_or_inept

#35 How Much Territory Russia And Ukraine Hold At One Year Of War

Image source: HarpuasGhost

#36 Percentage Of Europeans Whose Wealth Is Under $10,000

Image source: Big-Way-9556

#37 The Swedish Empire At It’s Height

Image source: MeatyEmperor

#38 Legality Of Prostitution

Image source: Dijjkstra

#39 Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country

Image source: CeceLovezz

#40 When Were Southamerica’s Capitals Founded?

Image source: alikander99

