Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

by

Whatever we might tell others, the vast majority of us care what people think of us. Caring about our reputations is a very natural and human thing to do. So we want to look our best. Both in real-life and in photos. If we look good, we can impress others, and reap those sweet, sweet social rewards!

However, looking good in front of a camera is an art form in itself. Some of us have an instinct for how best to pose; some of us don’t. Fortunately, Chicago-based photography major Bonnie Rodríguez Krzywicki is here to swoop in like a flash and save the day—or rather the snap!

She’s got a wonderful list of Dos and Don’ts for us to follow, so check them out below. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the tips that you found helpful. Need some more photogenic goodness? You’ll find Bored Panda’s earlier article about Bonnie right over here and her newest posts on her Instagram. But before that, be sure to scroll down and read our full interview with the talented photographer.

More info: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook | Store

#1

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#2

Waist transformation in 1 move. Elongate.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#3

We needed a swimsuit that shows our beauty and makes us feel powerful. With that in mind we designed a piece with large graphics to stylize and highlight.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#4

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#5

Show your curves.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#6

Get comfortable.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#7

Photo One: We tend to put our hands foward, losing shape.

Photo two: Show your waist by placing your hands inside the blazer.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#8

Photo One: Flat with no rhythm.

Photo Two: One step foward and one step back to capture movement.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#9

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#10

Take adventage of the dress you wear in your photos. The dress in this photo is cute. But we can’t see the things that make it really attractive. If your dress has an opening, show it. It will give more visual definition to your body.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#11

From lost to diva! 

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#12

Pose to show your outfit. Flamingo pose.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#13

Open pose. Face up. Can you see the difference?

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#14

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#15

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#16

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#17

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#18

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#19

Steamy photo effect with beauty bar. Cover your shower glass with water and soap.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#20

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#21

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#22

Photo One: Visually wider waist.

Photo Two: Defined waist.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#23

Add movement.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#24

Photo One: The wrong lighting makes us look different.

Photo Two: While correct lighting avoids unwanted shadows.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#25

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#26

Use your scarf for movement.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#27

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#28

Photo One: Selfie mistake. If the light comes from behind you:

1. You lose detail.

2. Your skin and face doesn’t glow.

3. It is more difficult to edit.

Photo Two: When the light comes from the front:

1. Return your natural shine.

2. It is easy to edit.

3. The photo has more quality.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#29

Photo secret:

Experiment with levels.

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

#30

Photography Major Shares 30 Easy Posing Tips That Make Anyone Look Better In Photos (New Pics)

Image source: bonnierzm

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Sketch Interesting People On The Metro Every Monday While Going To Classes With My Special Needs Child
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Saying Goodbye To The Vampire Diaries: What I’ve Learned
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2017
My Emmy 2018 Predictions: Program Categories
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2018
I Captured The Awe-Inspiring Moments Of Siberian Cranes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Truthful Mirror Reflections With Hidden Messages
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Girl Who Collected 666 Broken Iphones
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.