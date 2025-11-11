Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

I spent much of my life taking pictures with two feet firmly on the ground, when the ability to “rise to the occasion” came up – soaring above Seattle in a 1960’s float plane on a regular basis. I wanted to capture a far different perspective of how the majority get to view the Pacific Northwest.
These photos were taken during different seasons around 500-1000 feet above the city of Seattle and my aim was to capture the beauty in a more whimsical approach and technique. I hope I continue taking pictures of unique landmarks around the country using this method.
More info: jacquiannphotography.com
Capitol Hill Cemetery – Seattle WA
Gasworks Park, Seattle WA
Fall on Finney Hill, Seattle WA
The Ferris Wheel, Seattle WA
Famous Houseboats on Lake Union Seattle WA
The movie Sleepless in Seattle rings a bell?
University of WA Campus in Spring, Seattle WA
Rainbow townhomes Seattle, WA
Space Needle
Interstate 90 and Lake Sammamish – Issaquah WA
Harbor Air Terminal – Victoria BC
Bainbridge Island Ferry, Seattle WA
White Pass Railway, Yukon/Alaska
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us