Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

I spent much of my life taking pictures with two feet firmly on the ground, when the ability to “rise to the occasion” came up – soaring above Seattle in a 1960’s float plane on a regular basis. I wanted to capture a far different perspective of how the majority get to view the Pacific Northwest.

These photos were taken during different seasons around 500-1000 feet above the city of Seattle and my aim was to capture the beauty in a more whimsical approach and technique. I hope I continue taking pictures of unique landmarks around the country using this method.

More info: jacquiannphotography.com

Capitol Hill Cemetery – Seattle WA

Gasworks Park, Seattle WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Fall on Finney Hill, Seattle WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

The Ferris Wheel, Seattle WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Famous Houseboats on Lake Union Seattle WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

The movie Sleepless in Seattle rings a bell?

University of WA Campus in Spring, Seattle WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Rainbow townhomes Seattle, WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Space Needle

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Interstate 90 and Lake Sammamish – Issaquah WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Harbor Air Terminal – Victoria BC

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Bainbridge Island Ferry, Seattle WA

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

White Pass Railway, Yukon/Alaska

Tiny Seattle: I Photographed Pacific Northwest From A Seaplane

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
