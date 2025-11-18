People Who Live In Small Homes Gather In This Online Group To Share Their Living Spaces (30 Pics)

Nowadays, many people choose to live in a tiny home over a sprawling mansion. These 400-square-foot houses are cozy, functional, and easy to clean. Many of them are also designed sustainably, which helps the environment. 

If you’re a fan of compact living, these photos from the r/TinyHouses subreddit are for you. It features miniature homes from around the globe, giving a glimpse of how people live and enjoy minimalist lives. 

Scroll through these images and see if any of them catches your eye.

#1 I Would Love To Live Here !

Image source: ryan5648

#2 1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!

Image source: Nit3fury

#3 I Built A Playhouse For A Family In Oh, And Now I Want To Build It In Full Scale For My Actual House

Image source: AwkwardMethod

#4 333 Sq Ft Built By Me

Image source: freddyblang

#5 I Like This Simple Tiny House..no Internet.. Just Calmness

Image source: kissedbloom

#6 I Could Spend My Whole Summer Here! Who Has Ever Stayed At/Built/Lived In A Floating Tiny House Before?

Image source: JerseyGuyonReddit

#7 The Exterior Of This Tiny House Is One Of The Best I’ve Seen In A While! So Cute

Image source: JerseyGuyonReddit

#8 My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis :)

Image source: Oreococaine

#9 All I Need!

Image source: Stupidnickname94

#10 Location, Location, Location…this Is Crazy!

Image source: JerseyGuyonReddit

#11 I Really Like These Tiny Homes

Image source: ryan5648

#12 Building My Cob House. Two Hands And A Dream

Image source: soundandsoil

#13 Thank You Humans For Cleaning My Domain

Image source: wowbuckthat

#14 Things Have Really Come Together On Our Build

Image source: thesaltyham

#15 Felt Like This Should Go Here

Image source: TruckThunders00

#16 Completed Tiny House Finally!

My family has been cooperatively working on building a tiny house for my sister over the past five years. I know it sounds like a long time but we could only do 4-5 weekends of work every year due to how far away I live. And then covid. The trailer and frame (with roof installed and sub siding, but no windows or anything else installed) came from Tumbleweed back when they sold the Barn Raiser unfinished tiny homes. We took on all of the labor ourselves though we did hire an electrician and then a spray-foam installer. My mom even made the cushions and drapes! All in all my sister is super pleased with how it came out and will be towing it to it’s new home this fall. My cat (the black one in the photos) is going to be sad to see it go.

Image source: Sweethang190

#17 Since You All Like To See “Lived In” Spaces – Clutter For Karma

Image source: rhampotheca

#18 Self-Built, No Experience, 2 Yrs Almost Done!

Image source: farseen

#19 My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August

Image source: datGfromNextDoor

#20 Still A Heap To Finish But I Love My Kitchen

Image source: Jbuckl3y

#21 Furniture I Made For My Tiny House

Image source: Quantity-Worldly

#22 I Built My Tiny House For Less Than $20k

Image source: sarahrose720

#23 Gorgeous Tiny House In Mexico That I Found On Airbnb!

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Chateau At Treehouse Utopia

Image source: blacksea01

#25 I Love The Kitchen In This Tiny House

Image source: ryan5648

#26 Who Needs A Big House When You Can Have This

Image source: Stupidnickname94

#27 The Other Half Of My House

Image source: DeliriousAdeleide

#28 3 Years Later – 1 Man DIY Build – Done!

Image source: TahkoBell

#29 A Few Photos Of My Tiny House!

Image source: PineValentine

#30 Been Living In My Tiny House Almost A Year Now, No Regrets!

Image source: DeliriousAdeleide

