People Who Live In Small Homes Gather In This Online Group To Share Their Living Spaces (30 Pics)

Nowadays, many people choose to live in a tiny home over a sprawling mansion. These 400-square-foot houses are cozy, functional, and easy to clean. Many of them are also designed sustainably, which helps the environment.
If you’re a fan of compact living, these photos from the r/TinyHouses subreddit are for you. It features miniature homes from around the globe, giving a glimpse of how people live and enjoy minimalist lives.
Scroll through these images and see if any of them catches your eye.
#1 I Would Love To Live Here !
#2 1917, 1 Bed 1 Bath, ~750sqft. Just Paid Off This Month!!
#3 I Built A Playhouse For A Family In Oh, And Now I Want To Build It In Full Scale For My Actual House
#4 333 Sq Ft Built By Me
#5 I Like This Simple Tiny House..no Internet.. Just Calmness
#6 I Could Spend My Whole Summer Here! Who Has Ever Stayed At/Built/Lived In A Floating Tiny House Before?
#7 The Exterior Of This Tiny House Is One Of The Best I’ve Seen In A While! So Cute
#8 My Tiny Home And Quarantine Oasis :)
#9 All I Need!
#10 Location, Location, Location…this Is Crazy!
#11 I Really Like These Tiny Homes
#12 Building My Cob House. Two Hands And A Dream
#13 Thank You Humans For Cleaning My Domain
#14 Things Have Really Come Together On Our Build
#15 Felt Like This Should Go Here
#16 Completed Tiny House Finally!
My family has been cooperatively working on building a tiny house for my sister over the past five years. I know it sounds like a long time but we could only do 4-5 weekends of work every year due to how far away I live. And then covid. The trailer and frame (with roof installed and sub siding, but no windows or anything else installed) came from Tumbleweed back when they sold the Barn Raiser unfinished tiny homes. We took on all of the labor ourselves though we did hire an electrician and then a spray-foam installer. My mom even made the cushions and drapes! All in all my sister is super pleased with how it came out and will be towing it to it’s new home this fall. My cat (the black one in the photos) is going to be sad to see it go.
#17 Since You All Like To See “Lived In” Spaces – Clutter For Karma
#18 Self-Built, No Experience, 2 Yrs Almost Done!
#19 My Tiny House I Started Building Exactly A Year Ago! Moved In Last August
#20 Still A Heap To Finish But I Love My Kitchen
#21 Furniture I Made For My Tiny House
#22 I Built My Tiny House For Less Than $20k
#23 Gorgeous Tiny House In Mexico That I Found On Airbnb!
#24 Chateau At Treehouse Utopia
#25 I Love The Kitchen In This Tiny House
#26 Who Needs A Big House When You Can Have This
#27 The Other Half Of My House
#28 3 Years Later – 1 Man DIY Build – Done!
#29 A Few Photos Of My Tiny House!
#30 Been Living In My Tiny House Almost A Year Now, No Regrets!
