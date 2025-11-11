I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

by

A year ago, I came up with my Mag+Art project – a collection of magazine cover and classical painting mash-ups. My Tumblog became a bit popular and gained some followers. One of my followers requested me to try combining album cover art (instead of magazines) and classical paintings. It’s more difficult but I gave it a try.

I took the chance to make a series of digital collages featuring the studio album covers of some popular singers today. I used these album covers because they are simpler and straightforward. I think (the principles of) photography is the same as classical painting. Portraiture using cameras adopted the same set of rules and techniques in painting.

More info: Instagram

#1 Born To Die By Lana Del Rey + The Lord Of Burleigh By Edmund Blair Leighton

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#2 Like A Virgin By Madonna + Young Woman Reading By Alfred Stevens

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#3 Kiss Me Once By Kylie Minogue + The Ugly Duckling By Frank Cadogan Cowper

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#4 Xscape By Michael Jackson + The Zouave By Vincent Van Gogh

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#5 The Element Of Freedom By Alicia Keys + La Infanta Isabel De Bourbon E Bourbon By Vicente Palmaroli

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#6 Take Care By Drake + An Irritable Appeal By John Bagnold Burgess

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#7 Fearless By Taylor Swift + Good Companions By Vittorio Reggianini

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#8 Avril Lavigne By Avril Lavigne + Lucrecia De’ Medici By Bronzino

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#9 The 20/20 Experience By Justin Timberlake + Pierre Et Valentine By André Devambez

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#10 Bad Blood By Taylor Swift + Louisa, Marchioness Of Waterford By Sir Francis Grant

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#11 B’day By Beyoncé + Girl In Green By Lord Frederick Leighton

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#12 Circus By Britney Spears + La Soiree By Vittorio Reggianini

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#13 1989 By Taylor Swift + Portrait Of Edith (the Artist’s Wife) By Egon Schiele

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#14 Got To Be There By Michael Jackson + Portrait Of Edouard Rod By Ernest Bieler

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#15 Chief By Eric Church + American Gothic By Grant Wood

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#16 Old Boots, New Dirt By James Aldean + Le Chef De L’hôtel Chatham, Paris By Sir William Orpen

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#17 Pageant Material By Kacey Musgraves + Princesa De Joinville By Franz Xaver Winterhalter

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#18 Homogenic By Björk + The Love Letter By Auguste Toulmouche

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#19 Night Time, My Time By Sky Ferreira + A Lady’s Maid Soaping Linen By Henry Robert Morland

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#20 Come Away With Me By Norah Jones + Jewish Girl In Tangiers By Charles Landelle

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#21 Title By Meghan Trainor + Reverie – The Letter By Raimundo De Madrazo Y Garreta

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

#22 Daydream By Mariah Carey + Portrait Of A Young Lady By Catharina Van Hemessen

I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Graceland
Graceland Season 3 Episode 11 Review: “The Wires”
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2015
Is It Time for a California Dreams Reboot?
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2021
This Christmas Tree Farm Wedding Looks Like A Fairytale Come True
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
You Season 4 Twist
Does You Season 4’s Twist Work?
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2023
Five Excellent Adam Driver Scenes from “Girls”
3 min read
May, 10, 2018
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 30-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.