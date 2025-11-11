I Combine Album Covers With Classical Paintings

A year ago, I came up with my Mag+Art project – a collection of magazine cover and classical painting mash-ups. My Tumblog became a bit popular and gained some followers. One of my followers requested me to try combining album cover art (instead of magazines) and classical paintings. It’s more difficult but I gave it a try.
I took the chance to make a series of digital collages featuring the studio album covers of some popular singers today. I used these album covers because they are simpler and straightforward. I think (the principles of) photography is the same as classical painting. Portraiture using cameras adopted the same set of rules and techniques in painting.
#1 Born To Die By Lana Del Rey + The Lord Of Burleigh By Edmund Blair Leighton
#2 Like A Virgin By Madonna + Young Woman Reading By Alfred Stevens
#3 Kiss Me Once By Kylie Minogue + The Ugly Duckling By Frank Cadogan Cowper
#4 Xscape By Michael Jackson + The Zouave By Vincent Van Gogh
#5 The Element Of Freedom By Alicia Keys + La Infanta Isabel De Bourbon E Bourbon By Vicente Palmaroli
#6 Take Care By Drake + An Irritable Appeal By John Bagnold Burgess
#7 Fearless By Taylor Swift + Good Companions By Vittorio Reggianini
#8 Avril Lavigne By Avril Lavigne + Lucrecia De’ Medici By Bronzino
#9 The 20/20 Experience By Justin Timberlake + Pierre Et Valentine By André Devambez
#10 Bad Blood By Taylor Swift + Louisa, Marchioness Of Waterford By Sir Francis Grant
#11 B’day By Beyoncé + Girl In Green By Lord Frederick Leighton
#12 Circus By Britney Spears + La Soiree By Vittorio Reggianini
#13 1989 By Taylor Swift + Portrait Of Edith (the Artist’s Wife) By Egon Schiele
#14 Got To Be There By Michael Jackson + Portrait Of Edouard Rod By Ernest Bieler
#15 Chief By Eric Church + American Gothic By Grant Wood
#16 Old Boots, New Dirt By James Aldean + Le Chef De L’hôtel Chatham, Paris By Sir William Orpen
#17 Pageant Material By Kacey Musgraves + Princesa De Joinville By Franz Xaver Winterhalter
#18 Homogenic By Björk + The Love Letter By Auguste Toulmouche
#19 Night Time, My Time By Sky Ferreira + A Lady’s Maid Soaping Linen By Henry Robert Morland
#20 Come Away With Me By Norah Jones + Jewish Girl In Tangiers By Charles Landelle
#21 Title By Meghan Trainor + Reverie – The Letter By Raimundo De Madrazo Y Garreta
#22 Daydream By Mariah Carey + Portrait Of A Young Lady By Catharina Van Hemessen
