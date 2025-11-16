Hey Pandas, What Books Would You Recommend To Other Pandas?

Any good books you feel like everyone or even a few people should read.
#1
Young Interest: Call of the Wild by Jack London.
A Classic: East of Eden by John Steinbeck.
Contemporary: The Light Between Oceans by M. L. Stedman.
#2
Heartstopper by Alice Oseman.
#3
The shatter me series by Tahereh Mafi, warning: language, and an intimate relationship.
#4
They Called Me a Lioness by Ahed Tamimi and Dena Takruri
#5
“Monster Friends” -Kaeti Vandorn
“The Peacock Detectives” -Carly Nugent
“A Duet for Home” -Karina Yan Glaser
“The Tea Dragon Society” -Kay O’Neill
“Princess Princess ever after” -Kay O’Neill
Monster friends, Tea Dragon Society and Princess Princess ever after are graphic novels but are still great!
#6
The Name of the Wind. By Patrick Rothfuss. It’s an incredible book. There is a second. But then you have to be like the rest of us and wait for the final book. It’s been a long time….so long a time…. Forever.
