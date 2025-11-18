Ranch-Style House: Ultimate Guide To Your Own Cowboy Retreat

What comes to your mind when we say ranch-style house? You’ll probably think of the Wild West, where cowboys ride horses and livestock graze endless fields. However, we’re no longer living in the Wild West. Today, these houses are more modern and perfect for a first-time homeowner to enjoy.
Let’s dive into why ranch-style houses might be perfect for you! We’ll check out where they come from, what makes them awesome, and what varieties you can choose from. So, grab your hat, jingle those spurs, and get ready to learn all about ranch-style houses!
What is a Ranch-style House?
Image credit: Luke Miller
Ranch-style houses are still popular in the US, with their popularity surging after World War II. Although their origins date back to the 17th century with Colonial Spanish architecture emphasizing single-story houses to meet growing housing demands, the ranch houses of the 1950s, like the California ranch house, evolved by drawing inspiration from various sources, including Spanish, Mexican, and Western influences, to address similar housing needs.
Quickly, the ranch style’s popularity spread nationwide. Various adaptations emerged to adapt to local cultures. Older ranches were given a facelift by the implementation of different decor ideas. Every ranch house felt different enough to be unique. This allowed the style to dominate the American architectural landscape.
Characteristics of a Ranch House
Image credit: chioco_design
Ranch-style house plans usually feature these elements:
Single-story design. No need for stairs when you have a huge first floor! These houses can be anywhere from 1,200 to 4,000 square feet, so there’s plenty of room for comfortable and expansive living.
Open floor plans. Ranch-style houses often have open floor plans that make the whole place feel spacious and breezy.
Open floor plan. Image credit: dawnranch
Low-pitched roof. Ranch houses usually have low-pitched roofs that add to their sleek look.
Use of natural materials. Ranch-style houses are often built from natural materials like wood and stone, which give them a cozy, earthy feel inside and out.
Large windows. Large windows play a pivotal role, infusing natural light and contributing to the overall design of the space. They create a sense of openness and airiness, further enhancing the already spacious atmosphere.
Large windows. Image credit: studiowilliamhefner
Rectangular, “U,” or “L”-shaped. Whether U-shaped, L-shaped, or just plain rectangular, there’s a ranch-style house for everyone’s taste!
Rich exteriors. Trendy ranch-style house exterior paint colors, such as White Dove by Benjamin Moore or Whisper White by BEHR, help enhance the visual appeal of the house. If your ranch includes a backyard deck, you have the perfect canvas to decorate and add a touch of spice.
RELATED: 35 Exterior House Colors To Turn Heads In The Neighborhood
Types of Ranch-style Houses
As the style expanded eastward, different varieties started to pop up. Each style was unique enough to stand out yet remained cohesive enough to be recognized as part of the same overarching trend.
California Ranch
Image credit: riskinpartners
A California ranch house is all about enjoying the indoor-outdoor lifestyle that the state is famous for. It’s a one-story house with a low-pitched roof, big sliding glass doors, and large windows to let in lots of light. The popularity of these houses lies in their ability to effortlessly embrace and amplify the sunny vibes of California living.
Raised Ranch
Image credit: corcoranbaer
The raised ranch house came about to meet the growing need for homes in suburban areas. It’s designed to fit on smaller lots, so you won’t have a ton of space outside. It looks like it has two floors, but really, it’s just one floor split into two levels. The living room is on one level, and the bedrooms are on another. But from the front, it still looks like a regular single-story house.
Suburban Ranch
Image credit: tsb_architecture
The suburban ranch house is perfect for average families, offering affordability and meeting their essential needs. You can spot it easily by its rectangle or L-shaped design. It doesn’t have the expansive openness of a California ranch, making this variety a simpler and more practical one.
Modern Ranch
Image credit: compassatx
The modern ranch-style house is all about keeping up with the times. It’s like an upgraded version of the traditional style but with cool new designs and high-tech features to make it even better for you to live in!
Rustic Ranch
Image credit: heavenlyhostsfbg
You’ll recognize these ranches if you’re a fellow Zillow listing hunter. Rustic ranch-style houses draw inspiration from nature and blend right in with the countryside. They’re all about simple living and embracing the rugged beauty of country life. Inside, you’ll often find farmhouse-style decorations that add to the cozy, rustic feel.
Benefits of Ranch-style Houses
Image credit: Marianne
Over the years, the benefits of living in a ranch-style house have become even more apparent and refined. Here are some of the more prominent benefits:
Accessibility. The single-story structure allows you to access the whole house with ease. However, the same accessibility isn’t available with staggered-story ranches.
Indoor-outdoor Living. Sliding doors and huge windows almost wholly destroy the barrier between your deck and the interior floor.
Age-in-place design. Universal design ensures that residents, from kids to older adults, can comfortably reside in one location. A single-floor layout alleviates strain on knees, while an open design minimizes the risk of bumping into walls, providing a safe and adaptable living space for all.
Aging in place design. Image credit: sdesign_interiors
Cost-effective construction. Ranch-style houses are cheaper to build because they’re less complicated than two-story houses. That means more money in your pocket!
Customization. Simple in design, rich in ideas. The open layout and one-story design offer the freedom to explore radical interior and exterior design ideas.
Easy maintenance. Easy design—easy maintenance. The simple design of the house allows the residents to access every nook and cranny of the house.
RELATED: Tips, Tricks, And Best Practices For Deep Cleaning Your House
Why a Ranch-style House Might Not Be Ideal
Image credit: horseproperties_net
Ranch-style houses have some glaring issues despite the praise we give them. Here are some of them:
Lack of privacy. The open layout and large windows automatically reduce a person’s privacy.
Large footprint. Fitting everything in one story is complicated. So, your average ranch house will take up a lot of space in your lot. Hence, don’t expect a large backyard if you’re building your own home.
Resale value. Don’t expect to get a lot from selling your ranch. Millennials and Gen Z-ers won’t flock to throw wads of money in this style of housing.
Expensive upkeep. Costly upkeep is a consideration, especially if you reside in a colder climate, as heating and cooling costs for a ranch house can be significant.
Are Ranch Houses in Style?
Image credit: gottesmanresidential
Ranch-style houses are a common sight in the Western part of America, having become a classic in the American real estate landscape. These houses have also left their mark on pop culture, appearing in movies depicting the Wild West and TV shows about family drama. It’s the perfect house for a single family, grandpa and grandma included. So, are ranch-style houses in style? Absolutely, and they show no signs of falling out of fashion anytime soon.
FAQ
How to Decorate a Ranch-style House?
You can decorate your ranch in any way you want. However, we do have some tips and decor ideas you can work with.
Play with colors. We suggest going with soft colors for your decoration wishes. You can always combine trendy ranch-style house exterior paint colors to create your unique and personalized design.
Mix design elements. Rustic exterior? Go for a modern interior, or vice versa. Go with entirely different designs to make your ranch more unique.
Create cozy spots. Your ranch should be a place where you can relax. Enhance the corners near large windows with the addition of window seats. If you have a fireplace, make it more comfortable and personal by decorating the mantel to your liking.
What is a Ranchette-style House?
The ranchette-style house seamlessly combines the elements of a farm and a suburban ranch-style house into a unique blend. These houses are typically more prominent, taking up most of the lot. A ranchette also boasts a lot of outdoor amenities, ranging from gardens to vineyards, providing expansive living both indoors and outdoors.
Follow Us