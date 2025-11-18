17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

by

We welcome you to explore the mind of the artist Ceslovas Cesnakevicius.

Ceslovas creates dreamlike surreal worlds that in this series feature natural elements combined with urban motifs that evoke a sense of wonder and nostalgia. This seems rather fit as the artist himself is from Lithuania, a country which recently earned the title of the greenest capital in Europe.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Cesnakevicius shared: “Why surrealism? I believe, our lives are full of logical patterns, once those patterns get disrupted there’s a good chance we get in to the realm of surreal. It catches eyes and makes you think. Take as an example an image of a simple watch, and an image of a melting watch. Which of those two makes you think about it, and which one of those two stays in your mind?”

More info: cesces.art | Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#2

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#3

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#4

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#5

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#6

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#7

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#8

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#9

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#10

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#11

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#12

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#13

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#14

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#15

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#16

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#17

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

#18

17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

Image source: cesces.art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Watch Jimmy Fallon Play Nicolas Cage As Joe Exotic In Funny Video
3 min read
May, 10, 2020
Favorite TV Couples
Our Favorite TV Couples of the 2010s
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2015
Billie Eilish Praised For Apparently Throwing Shade At TikTokers At The People’s Choice Awards
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Cat Grows”: 29 Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Why Did Anthony Anderson Leave Law & Order?
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2022
These Irreverent Tattoos From The German Tattoo Artist Will Catch Your Eye
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.