17 Buildings Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables, By This Surrealism Artist

We welcome you to explore the mind of the artist Ceslovas Cesnakevicius.
Ceslovas creates dreamlike surreal worlds that in this series feature natural elements combined with urban motifs that evoke a sense of wonder and nostalgia. This seems rather fit as the artist himself is from Lithuania, a country which recently earned the title of the greenest capital in Europe.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Cesnakevicius shared: “Why surrealism? I believe, our lives are full of logical patterns, once those patterns get disrupted there’s a good chance we get in to the realm of surreal. It catches eyes and makes you think. Take as an example an image of a simple watch, and an image of a melting watch. Which of those two makes you think about it, and which one of those two stays in your mind?”
More info: cesces.art | Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com
