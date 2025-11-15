Guy Shares A Viral Story Of A Tinder Date Going Bad As The Same Woman Tricked Dozens Of Men

If you are in a healthy relationship, you might not have had a chance to swipe left or right on the notoriously famous Tinder app. Flicking through hundreds of profiles, hoping to match with the ones you’re interested in, and instantly forgetting profiles that failed to catch your attention is what you can expect from this people-matching app. You match, you have a good chat, exchange phone numbers (or you have a chat and then figure out a clever ghosting technique or some excellent excuse not to carry on the conversation anymore) and eventually, if it’s all good, you manage to meet in person. And then, fingers crossed, you get married and live happily ever after.
This is not exactly what happened to Twitter user @bvdhai after matching with a girl online who had a few potential red flags and eventually led to a hell of a story and some sort of dating scam involving dozens of guys, not just him, in one of the busiest squares in New York City.
Twitter user @bvdhai expressed his disappointment in a thread explaining how he matched with this girl on Tinder, was chatting to her and exchanged phone numbers. She then asked if they could continue in a few weeks as she had a presentation taking up her time. The guy agreed and a few weeks later, they decided to meet up. His date said that her friend was DJing in Union Square in the evening and that’s where they should meet up. Dozens of men ended up arriving at Union Square expecting to go on a date with a girl they met on Tinder and instead, she created a “Hunger Games-style” competition for someone to win and date her.
@bvdhai shared a picture he snapped of the scene taking place in Union Square and even received comments from his fellow “victims.”
It all started with @bvdhai matching with a girl on Tinder that was somewhat mysterious
After chatting, they exchanged phone numbers and all of a sudden, the girl said that she had a big presentation and would want to carry on chatting in few weeks
After some time, the girl texted with a time and location to meet up and go for a drink afterwards
The guy expressed to his friend that he was slightly suspicious about the girl and something was off
As he turned up for the date at the agreed location, it seemed that there really was an event happening
And that’s when things started to get really uncanny as the girl showed up with bodyguards
And as everyone in the crowd was watching, she started to explain what was happening
And the truth of why so many guys were in the same place started to come to light
After the moment of realization, @bvdhai decided to return home
Here are some comments that users on Twitter had regarding the Tinder date story, you can share yours below
