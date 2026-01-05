Video Of Timothée Chalamet “Using Kylie’s BBL” To Stand Up At Critics Choice Awards Goes Viral

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s glamorous awards-night moment quickly turned into internet fodder after a now-viral clip left viewers cringing at Chalamet’s awkward “hand placement.”
The couple attended the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, reportedly skipping the red carpet altogether.
In clips circulating from inside the venue, the 30-year-old actor was seen seated beside his reality TV star girlfriend when a brief hiccup led fans to hilariously roast the couple, sparking accusations that Chalamet used Kylie’s “BBL” to help himself stand up.
Image credits: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
The night marked a special milestone for Timothée Chalamet, who won his first Critics Choice Award after four nominations, taking home the Best Actor trophy.
His performance as Marty in Marty Supreme, a film loosely based on the life of table tennis hustler Marty Reisman, earned him the honor.
Kylie Jenner was by his side to celebrate the achievement as his name was announced for the win.
Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
In clips from the event showing the couple seated together with their backs to the camera, the Wonka actor was seen with his arm draped over Kylie’s chair.
As soon as his name was called, The Kardashians star visibly cheered, smiling widely and clapping as Chalamet leaned in to kiss her.
The 30-year-old star was caught in what fans called an “odd” moment, “using Kylie’s BBL” to get up from his seat after winning the Best Actor award
Image credits: entertainment_weekly
However, as he hugged others at the table and began to stand, eagle-eyed netizens noted that he appeared to place his hand on Kylie’s bottom and, in what many called an “odd” moment, seemed to use it for support while getting up.
One Reddit user, zeroing in on the moment, wrote, “Timothee using Kylie’s bbl to get up from his seat.”
Others who agreed with the sentiment added harsher commentary.
One person claimed, “Her bu*t didn’t even move. It looks rock hard,” while another wrote, “Is that dress see through and is THAT what her body looks like omfg… her body is so so jacked up. Like I knew it, but didn’t really know?”
Image credits: Anna Webber/Getty Images
A third commented, “That’s so embarrassing. I’d feel so ashamed looking like that in a room full of people who are surely looking down on me. Yikes.”
“I’m literally embarrassed and insecure FOR her, she’s the most talentless person in the room who can’t even hold a conversation. She’s also the only person in the room who feels the need to grab her b**b when being photographed.”
Image credits: entertainment_weekly
Some critics even dragged the 28-year-old reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, into the conversation, questioning why her children allegedly underwent cosmetic procedures in the first place.
“I won’t lie that part of me wants to laugh because of the absurdity of it all, but you know da*n well this girl wouldn’t have that BBL or Timothy as her boyfriend if she didn’t have some poor excuse for a mother like Kris.”
While Kylie has publicly acknowledged undergoing certain cosmetic procedures, such as breast enhancement, she has never officially confirmed having a Brazilian Butt Lift or any surgery on her buttocks.
“I find it unsettling… it doesn’t seem romantic and further contributes to her s*xualization. What a horrible role model to women…” one netizen expressed
Image credits: kyliejenner
In fact, she has repeatedly denied rumors over the years suggesting she got implants in her backside.
In another clip from the event, Timothée was seen tapping his girlfriend’s bottom in a rhythmic manner, prompting many online to jokingly ask, “Is that a morse code, Timmy?”
Image credits: kyliejenner
The Dune alum further sparked controversy with his acceptance speech at the ceremony, with some netizens accusing the couple of being in a “PR relationship” and even questioning his Best Actor win.
Chalamet beat out fellow nominees Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton, and Wagner Moura.
He began his speech by thanking his fellow nominees, his team, and Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie.
Toward the end of his remarks, he subtly gave a shout-out to Kylie, saying, “And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years.”
Image credits: entertainment_weekly
“Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”
Fans also speculated about why Chalamet did not mention Kylie by name in his speech and instead referred to her as his “partner.”
While the Kardashian-Jenner clan is widely known for extensive cosmetic procedures, Kylie has firmly denied undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift
Some even theorized that he hadn’t wanted to include her at all but was “forced” to do so by Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris.
“He didn’t say her name and it seems like he forced himself to say it because you can hear it in his voice,” one suspicious netizen wrote.
Image credits: SpencerAlthouse
Another added, “Kris is actually behind the camera with a gun in one hand and a cue card in the other.”
“I know she wanted to hear her name so bad and was devastated when he just said partner lol.”
Image credits: SpencerAlthouse
PR relationship or not, the lovebirds appeared unfazed by the backlash.
Just hours before the awards ceremony, the pair subtly went Instagram official for the first time after nearly three years of dating, marking a notable milestone in their relationship.
“It’s so possessive and objectifying,” netizens reacted while criticizing Chalamet’s “odd” hand placement on Kylie’s bottom at the ceremony
Follow Us