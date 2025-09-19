“Falling Like Dominos”: Jimmy Fallon Abruptly Cancels Appearance Following Kimmel’s Show Suspension

The Tonight Show star Jimmy Fallon abruptly cancelled his slot at the 2025 New York City business convention installment shortly after Jimmy Kimmel was dropped from his titular show on Wednesday, September 17.
Kimmel’s transgression, at least according to Nexstar, was that he had agitated an already fraught political atmosphere with statements he made about Republicans’ reactions to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Fallon is one in a string of late-night hosts heading for extinction.
The organizing firm, The Fast Company, made known the change of plan on short notice
The SNL comic was slated to do a piece about “Staying On Brand” on Thursday night. The Fast Company dropped a short notice indicating a change of plan with the note:
“Hi all. Unfortunately, Jimmy Fallon is no longer able to attend today’s session of ‘Staying on Brand.’”
“This exciting session will still proceed with Bomoza St. John at 10:10 am on the main stage with Fast Company’s Jeff Beer.”
The update offered no reason, saying it “can’t wait to see you for a great final day.”
Kimmel lashed out at Trump, Vance, and Patel over their handling of Charlie Kirk’s assassination
The change of plan comes a day after “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was yanked from the air following Kimmel’s barbed assessment of the right’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who [assassinated] Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” he said on Monday, September 19, per The Guardian.
He also used the moment to take a chunk out of President Donald Trump, saying, “This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”
His diatribe brought the likes of Vice President JD Vance and FBI director Kash Patel to boot, too.
The Federal Communications Commission’s President threatened Disney following Kimmel’s remarks
These criticisms drew consternation from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with its chief, Brendan Carr, referring to them as “truly sick” before threatening to hold ABC’s parent company, Disney, liable for misinformation.
Speaking on the Benny Johnson Podcast, he said, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”
When ABC conceded, praise emanated from the White House with Donald posting on Truth Social:
“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”
Donald Trump has called on NBC to drop Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers
Forty-seven continued to drag Kimmel with his catchall insult for presenters who disagree with him, saying he had “ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”
Trump then called for the same fate to befall Fallon and Seth Meyers.
“That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC,” he wrote on his platform.
Nexstar simply refused to carry the program
Nexstar, which is said to be responsible for 23 ABC affiliates, was the tipping point in Kimmel’s fate.
According to various outlets, the media organization simply refused to carry the program with its head honcho, Andrew Alford, describing Kimmel’s statements as “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”
The right has also faced criticism for their handling of the Charlie Kirk assassination
Notably, the right side of the political spectrum has also received criticism.
“The radical left has done tremendous damage to the country,” Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday morning before leaving for a UK state visit, per ABC.
Former President Barack Obama addressed the sitting Commander-in-Chief’s narrative around the assassination, accusing him of trying to divide the nation.
Social media commenters think that Fallon may just survive the purge
Social media has since weighed in, with one person saying, “Seems like those who advocate cancel culture only like it when it goes the other way.”
“Freedom of speech does not mean cancelling people with whom you disagree,” echoed another.
Despite the telegraphed prognosis, Some netizens believe that Fallon may just survive the purge.
They wrote: “I do think Fallon will work to expand his audience. He’s a born entertainer with a fairly reasonable attitude.”
Some see it as the “cancel culture people” being canceled
