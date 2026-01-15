Tim Stützle: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Tim Stützle: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tim Stützle

January 15, 2002

Viersen, Germany

24 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Tim Stützle?

Tim Stützle is a German professional ice hockey player, renowned for his dynamic offensive talent on the ice. He consistently demonstrates elite stickhandling and vision as a center for the Ottawa Senators.

His breakout moment arrived when he was selected third overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Senators, sparking immediate excitement. Stützle rapidly progressed, posting career highs and establishing himself as a young star in the league.

Early Life and Education

His parents, Marion and Martin Stützle, were instrumental in fostering Tim Stützle’s early hockey passion, driving him to numerous practices and games in his hometown of Viersen, Germany.

Stützle honed his skills playing junior hockey for Krefelder EV 1981 and later for Jungadler Mannheim, where he also attended Integrierte Gesamtschule Mannheim-Herzogenried.

Notable Relationships

Tim Stützle maintains a private personal life, with no publicly disclosed relationships or children to date. He focuses on his professional career with the Ottawa Senators, where his on-ice performance remains the primary public focus.

His career and development have been the subject of media attention rather than his romantic endeavors, keeping that aspect of his life out of the public eye.

Career Highlights

Tim Stützle’s career in ice hockey began with significant promise, earning DEL Rookie of the Year honors in Germany. He was selected third overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

His impact continued with an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension with the Senators, marking the largest in the franchise’s history. He consistently leads his team in points, showcasing exceptional offensive prowess.

Stützle has also been recognized internationally, named to the U20 WJC All-Star Team and Best Forward, further solidifying his status as a top talent.

Signature Quote

“No risk, no fun.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dog Waits 4 Years In The Same Spot Until He Finally Gets Reunited With Owners Who Lost Him
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Made This Peony Using Crepe Paper
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“I Did All That For 7 Months”: Tenant Does Laundry For Free To Get Back At Jerk Landlord
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
10 Things You Don’t Know About Alyssa Scott’s Personal Life
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2022
18 Best Responses To Piers Morgan Who Mocked Daniel Craig For Carrying His Baby In A ‘Emasculating’ Baby Carrier
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Hallmark’s Good Witch
3 min read
May, 26, 2017