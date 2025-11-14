Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

by

#Quarantinelife is the no. 1 trending hashtag in the United States today, and for a good reason. Centers For Disease Control have warned people to “stay home as much as possible,” while concerned health care professionals joined for a manifesto that basically begs everyone to “#stayhome and save lives” in a national campaign.

But some reckless bar-goers all around the country decided first to quench their thirst. Crowds of people were spotted standing in lines waiting to get their hands on a drink before bars close down for good. The annual St. Patrick’s Holiday could be to blame, but it’s in no way an excuse to put the lives of others at risk. Today, social distancing is a responsibility and not an option. And no one will blame you for having a drink or two behind closed doors at home!

Scroll down below for Bored Panda’s interview with Akiko Iwasaki, an immunology professor at Yale University recognized for her work on the immune response to viral infections. She explained why social distancing is vital in order to curb the pandemic.

#1

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: uber_trips

#2

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: spiderstumbled

#3

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: 4danlopez

#4

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: Ross_Jankins

#5

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: willystaley

#6

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: conspiracystuf2

#7

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: SportsPundette

#8

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: annaliznichols

#9

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: aedurkinricher

#10

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: markbspiegel

#11

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: Scaroline1

#12

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: JakeWittich

#13

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: ArihConH

#14

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: ZachGorchow

#15

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: anjalikumar6

#16

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: dewittrunner1

#17

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: JoshBrogadirTV

#18

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: realkatiejow

#19

Some Idiots Are Mocking Social Distancing And Going To Bars During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Image source: justinearino

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Lies About Getting A Master’s Degree Out Of The Blue, Wife Digs Around And Finds The Truth
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2025
8 Emmy-Nominated Comedy Series to Add to Your Watchlist in 2024
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2024
I’m Starting An Animal Rescue To Give Abandoned Animals A Second Chance At Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Magnets = Magic
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Barbarians Should be Returning to Netflix in 2022
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2021
91 Hilarious Cartoons That Sum Up What It’s Like To Be Married with Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.