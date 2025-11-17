Hey Pandas, What’s Something In Your Life You Wish Did Or Didn’t Happen Again? (Closed)

Some things we want to repeat over and over, while others we tend to avoid for the rest of our lives. What would that be for you?
#1
i want to remember what it was like to not hate my body
#2
That one feeling where you feel like you’ve fallen in love for the first time, when you’re like, 10. All you feel is happiness, but you’re just so naive. It makes you float, and you never have that level of innocence again.
I also have a brother who i haven’t seen since i was 5 (he and i share a dad but different moms) and him 2, he is now 11, and I 14. I just hope his mom has told him about having a family on this side so that when he is of age he can have the decision to meet us again. Because I want to be in his life so badly knowing how much I’ve already missed out on
#3
I wish that my friend doesn’t go back to a mental hospital, that put far too much stress on me and they had PTSD afterwards. They said that every night you’d hear screams. It sounded terrible.
#4
BP HAVING TO APPROVE MY ACCOUNT FOR THE 100TH TIME! SO I HAD TO MAKE ANOTHER ALT! (Read bio)
#5
My schools orange chiken is probbly one of the greatest foods ive ever tasted
#6
for avoiding ive got to say that one time someone tried to kill me if you want info feel free to ask
for wanting it to happen again ive got to say dueling my brother bc thats fun
#7
any time i get included in my friend group. Whether it’s an invite to hang out or just being in the conversation. I immediately get excited and wish i could do it all the time
