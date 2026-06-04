“How Far Can You Get?”: 22 General Knowledge Questions That Go From Really Easy To Difficult

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Do you really know a little bit of everything? Put your brain to the test with our general knowledge quiz, packed with questions that go from easy to hard and cover topics from geography to pop culture, science to art, and much more.

Start with this warm-up before you think you’ve got it all figured out:

💡Which two countries have the largest populations in the world?

💡Who wrote “The Great Gatsby”?

💡The cheetah is the fastest land animal, but what is the fastest air animal?

Things get trickier the further you go, but we know you can keep up… Let’s get started. 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Far Can You Get?”: 22 General Knowledge Questions That Go From Really Easy To Difficult

Image credits: Katerina Holmes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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