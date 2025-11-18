Content Creator Shares Heartbreaking Update Of Dog’s Passing Due To Dad’s Negligence

Ashley Yi, a social media influencer with more than 6 million followers, is mourning the loss of her dog after he was killed by a coyote due to her dad’s neglectful actions.
While the TikToker mostly posts food vlogs, a portion of her content was also dedicated to documenting the adventures of her and Nimbus — her white Pomeranian. She left for a trip to New York back in August, putting Nimbus in her father’s care and giving specific instructions never to leave him alone.
However, upon returning, Ashley found out her dad had left Nimbus outside all night, resulting in the dog’s demise. He was four years old.
Content creator Ashley shared her “boundless love” for her dog Nimbus after he was killed by a coyote
Image credits: ashyizzle
On August 17, Ashley took to her TikTok account @ashyizzle to inform viewers why she had been inactive for a couple of days. In the viral video, which has over 80 million views and 8 million likes at the time of writing, she announced that Nimbus had died “a few weeks ago.”
The content creator revealed she had informed her father that he couldn’t leave her Pomeranian alone, showing him videos of coyotes jumping six-foot fences “like it’s nothing.”
After her dad started “getting annoyed” by her insistence, she left, feeling like her dog was in good hands.
However, when Ashley came back home, she was heartbroken to learn that her father had left Nimbus out in the backyard at night, unsupervised, with the doors closed.
Image credits: ashyizzle
She said, “I have never felt so angry, devastated, and defeated in my life.”
“My best friend, my son, the one thing I cherished the most in my life, died, scared and in pain,” Ashley continued. “And all my father had to do was stand outside for five minutes.”
Ashley shared how much Nimbus meant to her in the initial video announcing his passing
Image credits: ashyizzle
After detailing how Nimbus had died, the social media influencer went on to talk about how much her furry friend changed her life.
“Nimbus was my best friend, my well-being, my purpose, my entire heart and soul,” she said.
She later continued, “I loved the person he turned me into.”
When reminiscing about her dog, Ashley described him as her “greatest joy.” She tearfully added that even though he has passed, she’s determined to make sure that never changes.
Image credits: nimbus_siberian
Moving forward, she hopes to continue being a “good-hearted person” and to leave others feeling “a little more loved than when [she] found them” — because that’s exactly what Nimbus did for her.
“As his mother, I promised to keep him healthy, happy, protect him and keep him safe, and I failed,” she added.
The video ended with Ashley’s final message to her dog.
“To Nimbus: I miss you every single day, and I love you so much. So much. And that’s all I want you to know.”
Nimbus wasn’t able to walk for a few weeks, but Ashley made sure he got proper treatment in order to beat his paralysis
Image credits: ashyizzle
In September 2022, Nimbus became paralyzed when he slipped while jumping around on a couch. Ashley immediately took him to see a professional upon realizing his hind legs were not moving.
She discovered Nimbus had a fibrocartilaginous embolism (FCE), which meant that a portion of the intervertebral disc was blocking circulation to the spinal cord. This is quite common in dogs, given their active lifestyle.
Neurologists said the chances of him walking again were at or below 50%. However, Ashley did not give up, slowly nursing him back to health with extensive physical therapy visits, among other treatments.
Within 2 and a half weeks, Nimbus began to walk again.
Image credits: ashyizzle
In November, she informed her TikTok family that her Pomeranian had officially beaten his paralysis and was running—on his birthday. She wrote in the comments, “Happy Birthday Nimbus!!! You are the greatest thing to ever happen to me.”
About a month later, Ashley showed the entirety of Nimbus’s journey—from clips of his unresponsive legs to videos of him running around.
She captioned it, “Unconditional love does heal. Don’t ever give up on something you love.”
Nimbus was beloved not just by his mom but by thousands on social media
Image credits: ashyizzle
The viral announcement of Nimbus’ sudden passing has almost 150k comments, with countless fans extending their sympathies to the influencer.
“I don’t understand why the older generation thinks we are being overzealous & ‘silly’ with how we care for our animals… THIS IS WHY. I’m so incredibly sorry for your tragic loss. Oh sweet Nimbus,” one of the comments read.
Another added, “You did not fail. I know it’s hard to believe that now, but you did not fail Nimbus. You loved and cared for him dearly. I’m so sorry for your loss.”
“You’re right. I didn’t fail him. I just hope and pray that he knows how much I love him,” Ashley said in response to the comment.
Small dogs are usually the primary target for coyotes if they decide to attack other predators
Image credits: ashyizzle
Coyote attacks are usually a rare occurrence since these predators typically prefer to eat prey animals. And while small dogs can be seen as defenseless, it isn’t common for canines to attack one another, especially since coyotes and dogs coexist in many places.
Pomeranians, such as Nimbus, are known to be cute and affectionate dogs, constantly curious and exploring their surroundings. They weigh only 3-7 pounds and are very fragile, meaning careful supervision and handling are required.
Bored Panda has reached out to Ashley Yi for further comment.
Much of the TikTok community had followed Ashley and Nimbus’ adventures and expressed their sorrows when he passed
Follow Us