Hey Pandas, Name A Band That You Like That Isn’t Super Popular Anymore (Closed)

by

Make your favorite stars popular on BP!

#1

Linkin Park, All Good Things, AC/DC, Fall Out Boy and Nickleback

#2

Metallica, AC/DC, Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, and many other rock/metal bands.

#3

Rush. You can find it occasionally, but not usually.
“In Canada, when you have to rock extra hard to survive the cold”

#4

Fall Out Boy. They were popular in the 2000’s to 2010’s but not really anymore.

#5

House of Waters, I think that is the band, I havent seen any new hits yet…

#6

Imagine Dragons. They aren’t really that popular anymore but I still love them.

#7

Idk if this is true, but maybe Queen? It’s my favorite band and I haven’t heard it in a while.

#8

Weezer. They play them on the radio sometimes, but I haven’t heard anything about them in a long time.

#9

Toad the wet sprocket, counting crows, weezer, pearl jam, The wallflowers, Dave matthews band, and many more

#10

The beetles

#11

Nickelback. They have a really bad reputation but I enjoy the music a lot

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Stars Who Surprisingly Had Guest Appearances on House M.D.
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2022
Guy Has A Work Burnout, And Whenever His Friend Asks How He’s Doing, He Sends These
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Cheap Cosplay Guy Strikes Again With Low-Cost Costumes, And Results Are Hilariously On Point (91 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Bravest Thing You Ever Did In Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What We Know About Tina Fey’s Animated Show Mulligan So Far
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2020
Meet The Cast of ABC’s “Reef Break”
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.