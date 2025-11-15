Hey Pandas, Name A Band That You Like That Isn’t Super Popular Anymore (Closed)

Make your favorite stars popular on BP!
#1
Linkin Park, All Good Things, AC/DC, Fall Out Boy and Nickleback
#2
Metallica, AC/DC, Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, and many other rock/metal bands.
#3
Rush. You can find it occasionally, but not usually.
“In Canada, when you have to rock extra hard to survive the cold”
#4
Fall Out Boy. They were popular in the 2000’s to 2010’s but not really anymore.
#5
House of Waters, I think that is the band, I havent seen any new hits yet…
#6
Imagine Dragons. They aren’t really that popular anymore but I still love them.
#7
Idk if this is true, but maybe Queen? It’s my favorite band and I haven’t heard it in a while.
#8
Weezer. They play them on the radio sometimes, but I haven’t heard anything about them in a long time.
#9
Toad the wet sprocket, counting crows, weezer, pearl jam, The wallflowers, Dave matthews band, and many more
#10
The beetles
#11
Nickelback. They have a really bad reputation but I enjoy the music a lot
Follow Us