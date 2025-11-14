Indian Photographer Nitish Madan Captures Breathtaking Moments From The Lives Of Tigers

Nitish Madan – an Indian wildlife photographer – has a soft spot for tigers. “I have a strange connection with them,” he told one media outlet. “When I see one, I just can’t take my eyes off it. They ooze power and magnetism and are breathtaking to see in the wild. They inspire a sense of fearlessness and majesty. They are so focused and unstoppable.” Naturally, his love for the majestic animal transfers into his beloved creative outlet – photography.

The moments that Nitish captured in Ranthambore National Park in India show tigers in their natural habitat – regal, yet vulnerable, intimidating, but at the same time peaceful and even playful. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, so scroll down below to witness the majesty that no words could ever possibly depict.

Indian wildlife photographer Nitish Madan loves capturing tigers with his camera

Image credits: Nitish Madan

Referencing this once-in-a-lifetime shot of a tiger strolling by the ruins of an ancient temple, the photographer wrote on his Instagram page: “One of Arrow’s girl walking in front of Padam Lake this morning in magical Ranthambore National Park. It was freezing cold, full of fog and mist and I couldn’t feel my fingers, glad that I was able to press the shutter on my camera. It was such a special moment, one that I have been waiting for, for as long as I can remember, finally nature has blessed me with this. I am ever so grateful. For me, this image has captured the heart and soul of Ranthambore.”

“They inspire a sense of fearlessness and majesty,” he says

Image credits: Nitish Madan

One of Nitish’s goals is to change people’s notions about these magnificent creatures

Image credits: Nitish Madan

“What an incredible morning it was when we spent time with Arrow’s girls while mum had gone hunting. It is one of the greatest privileges to experience these magnificent cats in the wild.”

He’s also trying to bring the world’s attention to the declining population of tigers

Image credits: Nitish Madan

They are slowly disappearing due to threatening environmental changes and poaching

Image credits: Nitish Madan

“What a beautiful sight it was seeing this gorgeous tiger princess exploring her wild home in the magical Ranthambore National park. Truly a privilege to see nature in its natural state!”

“I count myself extremely privileged and fortunate to have spent time with these most majestic creatures”

Image credits: Nitish Madan

“Winter mornings in Corbett are always very special, full of mist and fog makes it so surreal [and] dreamlike. In nature everything has a job, the job of the fog is to beautify further the existing beauties. As the fog slithered over the forest floor it was hard to see and figure out what lay ahead, but that was what made the mornings in Corbett so exciting. As we took a turn on the road, we saw fresh pug marks and there she was patrolling her territory dressed in the shades of winter.”

“They give me the power to move on”

Image credits: Nitish Madan

“When I see one, I just can’t take my eyes off it”

Image credits: Nitish Madan

“Beautiful Noor, photographed in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, India.”

“They ooze power”

Image credits: Nitish Madan

“Mahaman male bathed in beautiful golden light at the break of dawn in Bandhavgarh National Park, Central India.”

“They inspire a sense of fearlessness and majesty”

Image credits: Nitish Madan

To see more mesmerizing photos by Nitish, make sure to follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Promise, you won’t regret it!

