Fate Of Tiger That Mauled Man After He Entered Its Enclosure Finally Revealed

A horrific encounter between a man and a tiger at a British wildlife park raised massive concerns.
Witnesses were left horrified at the scene after the parkgoer, who was seen “dancing” at the spot, had climbed into the enclosure and suffered a violent attack.
As the incident draws major international attention, the fate of the big cat has become a major talking point.
The fate of an Amur tiger was in question after he fatally mauled a visitor over the weekend
The fate of Altai, described as a “beautiful” and “very calm” tiger, was under question after the powerful predator took a man’s life over the weekend.
It was reported that the unidentified man had climbed into the Amur tiger’s two-acre enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, northern England, on October 10 and lost his life.
Initially, the parkgoer asked a stranger to click photos of him with the massive 420-pound tiger behind him.
unutulmazhaber, ai-assisted image
“Excuse me, can you grab a [snap] of myself with the tiger?” the man was heard asking a fellow visitor in a viral video.
A tweet on X claimed the video was filmed “minutes before he was mauled to de*th.”
Marie Miller, who was at the park at the same time, said the man seemed happy and was dancing around ahead of his tragic passing.
The deceased visitor was happily “dancing” before climbing into the tiger’s enclosure
“The man who I saw on the bridge with his EarPods in dancing was happily enjoying seeing the tiger,” Marie wrote on Facebook.
She said the man seemed to be alone at the wildlife park and had asked a “total stranger” to click pictures of him with the tiger in the background.
“Probably the last photo on his phone … I honestly do think he just wanted to play with the tiger,” she added.
It is believed Altai fatally attacked the man after he climbed into the “Land of the Tigers” exhibit at around 1.35 p.m.
Footage captured the young male tiger biting and clawing at the man’s back, while the ill-fated visitor tried to fend him off by raising a finger at him.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 1:35 p.m.
“I honestly do think he just wanted to play with the tiger,” a fellow visitor said
“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury,” the South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.
“Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced de*d at the scene,” they added.
Following the attack, many raised questions about the tiger’s future and whether he would be put down.
But on Sunday morning, the park confirmed that Altai would not be euthanised over the tragic incident.
Altai is one of two Amur Tigers at the wildlife park, brought to mate with Tschuna
“Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger. We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanized as a result of this incident,” they said.
The park thanked people for expressing their concern and shared their “heartfelt sympathies” to the bereaved family.
The Yorkshire Wildlife Park became Altai’s home in March 2025.
He was previously living at the Norwegian Zoo, Dyreparken, and had traveled 1,135 miles to join an Amur tigress named Tschuna.
The park’s team hope that Altai will mate with Tschuna, who has been living at the Yorkshire zoo since 2013.
Amur Tigers, more commonly known as Siberian Tigers, are endangered animals with only around 500 of them reportedly in the wild.
“He is a beautiful, huge cat and very calm and receptive,” the zoo’s director of animals said about him
They are the largest big cats in the world, with males weighing an average of 350 to 420 pounds and females weighing around 240 to 290 pounds.
When Altai arrived at the park last year, the director of animals Charlotte MacDonald said at the time that they were “delighted” with the wild cat.
“He is a beautiful, huge cat and very calm and receptive, his keepers at Dyreparken have clearly done a great job with him,” Charlotte said at the time.
She described the predator as “very curious” and was sure he would be a “massive hit” with their visitors.
“They are still wild animals,” one commented online
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