65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

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Being liked is a desire many people have. Wouldn’t you want others to think that you’re smarter, tougher, and cooler than you really are? Isn’t that what we do when we’re in a new place, among people who don’t know us — pretend that we’re a better, cooler version of ourselves?

The key to being cool is not to overdo it, but for many people online, that’s a foreign concept. Folks tend to brag, lie, and embarrass themselves in myriads of ways, all in an effort to seem more interesting than they are. For your next dose of cringe, Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most embarrassing instances of people online acting tough and failing miserably, so proceed with caution if you don’t feel ready for copious amounts of second-hand embarrassment.

#1 Some Kid Sent This As A Threat To Our School

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

#2 Hahahaha She Just Got Eaten By A Shark

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: MrStojanov

#3 Less Is More

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: faloodehx

#4 Female Police = Bad Police?

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: grzzlybr

#5 An Instagram Girl’s Wet Dream

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: jake-a-doodle

#6 Accidentally Added The Wrong Guy On Facebook. Guess I’m A Coward Now

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: HodlMeNow

#7 Going To The Gym Makes You Invincible

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Here-For-The-Comment

#8 Greatest Warrior Of All Time Or Alcoholism Gone Wrong? You Decide!

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: TheMadTing

#9 Someone I Knew From High School

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Ryins77

#10 And M**dered By Words Of Another Vet

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Bulls729

#11 It’s Hard Being So Strong

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: orchid_breeder

#12 A Warm Welcome Back From My “Bada*s” Roommate

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: poser-genocide

#13 Who Would Dare After That

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: barsby456

#14 Sleep Well Dear Citizens

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: widellp

#15 I Don’t Have To Do What You Tell Me

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: _the_turd_burglar

#16 Most Bada*s Gamer Alive

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#17 He Had To Check Himself As A Deadly Weapon At Security

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Natty_Guard

#18 How To Deal With Supernatural Serial K**lers

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: againstz

#19 Kiss My Girl. Go Home

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: AydanOfHouseCock

#20 Let’s Start A Riot (The Poster Was Fired)

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Gorkymalorki

#21 When You Are In An Aviation Unit And Post A Bada*s Pic To Your Ig, Your Unit Makes It A Poster And Hangs On The Wall

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: SeanDow103

#22 First Day Of Concealed Carry Class

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Decoy_Chipmunk

#23 Literally Shaking And Crying Rn

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Don’t Talk To Me And My Son/Son/Daughter And Our Guns Ever Again

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: DocRyan88

#25 Packing Heat In A Goodwill

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: ME_CPA

#26 Fourteen Year Old Kid Cries After Getting Shot At, What A Wimp

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Shooting A Target From A Mile Away? Light Work

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: ANailBlaster

#28 The Sun

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Hotkoolaid22

#29 Walmart Patriot

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: domsak

#30 Absolute Badass Nearing 39k Karma!

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: H4ck3rm4n1

#31 Boomer Responds To Being Ok’ed By A Journalist He Yelled At About Climate Change

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: FreezeSPreston

#32 World War I World War II And Great Depression Are Good. Internet Is Bad

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: the_twins75

#33 People Who Are Part Of The “Hustle Culture” Really Are Built Different

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: wankawitz

#34 Not Cringe At All

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: darkman21

#35 Trust, The Foundation Of A Healthy Relationship~

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#36 From Civilian To Assassin

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#37 Damn Buddy Save Some Second Amendment For The Rest Of Us

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: TheInward07

#38 Sh**ting A Schools Computer Because Your Daughter Is Talking To Boys

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: rosiesummer17

#39 He Will Break Your Legs

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: smj30151132

#40 Xzibit Is Feeling Froggy Today

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: IAmASimulation

#41 You Know You’re A Bada$$ When You Sprinkle In Your Height

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: LilDBigDreams

#42 The Devil Inside (?)

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#43 Other Men Who See Me Cower In Fear

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Lcduke

#44 “Didn’t Even Shed A Tear” Yeah Sure

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#45 “Out Ran Four Police Departments In One Afternoon, It Was Actually Easy”

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Electronic-Lake-6954

#46 Who Wanna Square Up

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: giraffe-emoji

#47 Local Man Too Cool For Afterlife

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: TotallyUnrelatedMeme

#48 A Challenge From A Badass

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: badainau1

#49 Oh Man… Stay Away From This Guy!

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: whippedcreamcheese

#50 Dude On Video About Muay Thai

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#51 I Am Very Bada*s And Scientifically Illiterate Too Weakling

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: [deleted]

#52 I Love Giving Witty One Liners In All My Knife Fights

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: anon

#53 On A Golf Course 🙄

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: GarySixNoine

#54 I’m Short And Bada*s But I’m Considered A Different Race

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: FishPasteGuy

#55 Doing The Exact Same Thing As The Person He Is Talking To

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Ineedfunnyhahas

#56 Marine Btw

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: MyGuthans

#57 Only True Bad Boys Eat Subway

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Ritzydominoes26

#58 He Said Later That He Only Fears God And His Name Is “The Almighty.”

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Historical_Crow_1511

#59 What To Wear To My Kids Middle School Concert?

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: TooMuchDoggos

#60 Ex-Cop, Current Bada*s

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Adk318

#61 You Never Know What Will Go Down At A Subway Sandwich Shop

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: RichPaulsBurner

#62 Facebook Chad In A 1v1 With God

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Rudyscrazy1

#63 Boomers Are Such Warriors

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: Mostly_Potatoes

#64 Alpha In The Room, Watch Out! Don’t Tell Him Alphas Don’t Exist, He Will Call You Beta And Punch You Because He Has Great Self Esteem

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: whoaisthatatesla

#65 Bad A*s Gamer Roaming The Streets

65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Image source: WigJr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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