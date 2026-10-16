65 People Who Tried Way Too Hard To Look Tough Online And Only Made It Awkward

Being liked is a desire many people have. Wouldn’t you want others to think that you’re smarter, tougher, and cooler than you really are? Isn’t that what we do when we’re in a new place, among people who don’t know us — pretend that we’re a better, cooler version of ourselves?
The key to being cool is not to overdo it, but for many people online, that’s a foreign concept. Folks tend to brag, lie, and embarrass themselves in myriads of ways, all in an effort to seem more interesting than they are. For your next dose of cringe, Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most embarrassing instances of people online acting tough and failing miserably, so proceed with caution if you don’t feel ready for copious amounts of second-hand embarrassment.
#1 Some Kid Sent This As A Threat To Our School
Image source: [deleted]
#2 Hahahaha She Just Got Eaten By A Shark
Image source: MrStojanov
#3 Less Is More
Image source: faloodehx
#4 Female Police = Bad Police?
Image source: grzzlybr
#5 An Instagram Girl’s Wet Dream
Image source: jake-a-doodle
#6 Accidentally Added The Wrong Guy On Facebook. Guess I’m A Coward Now
Image source: HodlMeNow
#7 Going To The Gym Makes You Invincible
Image source: Here-For-The-Comment
#8 Greatest Warrior Of All Time Or Alcoholism Gone Wrong? You Decide!
Image source: TheMadTing
#9 Someone I Knew From High School
Image source: Ryins77
#10 And M**dered By Words Of Another Vet
Image source: Bulls729
#11 It’s Hard Being So Strong
Image source: orchid_breeder
#12 A Warm Welcome Back From My “Bada*s” Roommate
Image source: poser-genocide
#13 Who Would Dare After That
Image source: barsby456
#14 Sleep Well Dear Citizens
Image source: widellp
#15 I Don’t Have To Do What You Tell Me
Image source: _the_turd_burglar
#16 Most Bada*s Gamer Alive
Image source: [deleted]
#17 He Had To Check Himself As A Deadly Weapon At Security
Image source: Natty_Guard
#18 How To Deal With Supernatural Serial K**lers
Image source: againstz
#19 Kiss My Girl. Go Home
Image source: AydanOfHouseCock
#20 Let’s Start A Riot (The Poster Was Fired)
Image source: Gorkymalorki
#21 When You Are In An Aviation Unit And Post A Bada*s Pic To Your Ig, Your Unit Makes It A Poster And Hangs On The Wall
Image source: SeanDow103
#22 First Day Of Concealed Carry Class
Image source: Decoy_Chipmunk
#23 Literally Shaking And Crying Rn
Image source: [deleted]
#24 Don’t Talk To Me And My Son/Son/Daughter And Our Guns Ever Again
Image source: DocRyan88
#25 Packing Heat In A Goodwill
Image source: ME_CPA
#26 Fourteen Year Old Kid Cries After Getting Shot At, What A Wimp
Image source: [deleted]
#27 Shooting A Target From A Mile Away? Light Work
Image source: ANailBlaster
#28 The Sun
Image source: Hotkoolaid22
#29 Walmart Patriot
Image source: domsak
#30 Absolute Badass Nearing 39k Karma!
Image source: H4ck3rm4n1
#31 Boomer Responds To Being Ok’ed By A Journalist He Yelled At About Climate Change
Image source: FreezeSPreston
#32 World War I World War II And Great Depression Are Good. Internet Is Bad
Image source: the_twins75
#33 People Who Are Part Of The “Hustle Culture” Really Are Built Different
Image source: wankawitz
#34 Not Cringe At All
Image source: darkman21
#35 Trust, The Foundation Of A Healthy Relationship~
Image source: [deleted]
#36 From Civilian To Assassin
Image source: [deleted]
#37 Damn Buddy Save Some Second Amendment For The Rest Of Us
Image source: TheInward07
#38 Sh**ting A Schools Computer Because Your Daughter Is Talking To Boys
Image source: rosiesummer17
#39 He Will Break Your Legs
Image source: smj30151132
#40 Xzibit Is Feeling Froggy Today
Image source: IAmASimulation
#41 You Know You’re A Bada$$ When You Sprinkle In Your Height
Image source: LilDBigDreams
#42 The Devil Inside (?)
Image source: [deleted]
#43 Other Men Who See Me Cower In Fear
Image source: Lcduke
#44 “Didn’t Even Shed A Tear” Yeah Sure
Image source: [deleted]
#45 “Out Ran Four Police Departments In One Afternoon, It Was Actually Easy”
Image source: Electronic-Lake-6954
#46 Who Wanna Square Up
Image source: giraffe-emoji
#47 Local Man Too Cool For Afterlife
Image source: TotallyUnrelatedMeme
#48 A Challenge From A Badass
Image source: badainau1
#49 Oh Man… Stay Away From This Guy!
Image source: whippedcreamcheese
#50 Dude On Video About Muay Thai
Image source: [deleted]
#51 I Am Very Bada*s And Scientifically Illiterate Too Weakling
Image source: [deleted]
#52 I Love Giving Witty One Liners In All My Knife Fights
Image source: anon
#53 On A Golf Course 🙄
Image source: GarySixNoine
#54 I’m Short And Bada*s But I’m Considered A Different Race
Image source: FishPasteGuy
#55 Doing The Exact Same Thing As The Person He Is Talking To
Image source: Ineedfunnyhahas
#56 Marine Btw
Image source: MyGuthans
#57 Only True Bad Boys Eat Subway
Image source: Ritzydominoes26
#58 He Said Later That He Only Fears God And His Name Is “The Almighty.”
Image source: Historical_Crow_1511
#59 What To Wear To My Kids Middle School Concert?
Image source: TooMuchDoggos
#60 Ex-Cop, Current Bada*s
Image source: Adk318
#61 You Never Know What Will Go Down At A Subway Sandwich Shop
Image source: RichPaulsBurner
#62 Facebook Chad In A 1v1 With God
Image source: Rudyscrazy1
#63 Boomers Are Such Warriors
Image source: Mostly_Potatoes
#64 Alpha In The Room, Watch Out! Don’t Tell Him Alphas Don’t Exist, He Will Call You Beta And Punch You Because He Has Great Self Esteem
Image source: whoaisthatatesla
#65 Bad A*s Gamer Roaming The Streets
Image source: WigJr
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