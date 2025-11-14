Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It’s Hilarious

We all remember Macklemore’s addictive single ‘Thrift Shop,’ right? Great. Well, comedian, musician, and politician Hayden Pedigo seems to have taken the singer’s advice to heart.

He heads on over to thrift stores with just $20 in his pocket, picks out some peculiar clothes, and tries to make the weirdest outfits that he can.

We’ve collected some of Hayden’s best (and by best we mean weirdest) outfits for you to admire. So upvote your favorite ones and let everyone know in the comments which ones you liked the most and why.

“I was first inspired to make the outfits after seeing some of the bizarre outfits the rapper Young Thug was wearing and thinking ‘hey, I bet I could make outfits like that just from the thrift store.’ My wife and I would go to the thrift store and just find the weirdest things possible then try to take a picture of it the same day,” Hayden explained to Bored Panda in an interview. Scroll down for the rest.

More info: Instagram | YouTube

#1

I JUST PURCHASED THE DOLL HOUSE. IT WILL BE A CHURCH. YOU DON’T HAVE TO LOVE THE DOLL HOUSE BUT YOU WILL RESPECT IT.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#2

PRAISE GOD. I just purchased Bail Bonds by Judy. Please come to me for all of your bail bond needs and yes, I will keep the name out of respect for Judy.

Cowboy vest, turquoise belt, women’s slacks, vintage pink western shirt, bizarre fur boots that look homemade.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#3

On Sundays I hang in the garage, I call it “the man cave” and spend my “man time” in here because I’m a guy. Just thinking about cars, posing for photos in front of the security camera, and pretending that my guy friends are here hanging with me. Am I the only guy who does this??? Comment below, I am worried about this but I also love my life. Thanks

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#4

JUST RETURNED FROM THE 14TH DIMENSION. IT SUCKED.

Old lady night gown, rubber boots, lampshade, red sunglasses

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#5

I posted this the other night but deleted after 30 minutes because I lost 5 followers and worried it was too weird. Today I thought “wait, if people unfollow me for flexing in a dress do I really want those people following me in the first place?” HELL NO. IF YOU CAN’T HANDLE THIS, YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE WORLD BITCH.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#6

As of today I’m becoming a SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#7

I was born in 1952, I am a severely alcoholic janitor who works at the high school up the street. I’m currently driving a 1974 Ford Crown Victoria and paying off my one bedroom house over on Bel Air street. Life isn’t awful. Please don’t report me to the police nothing suspicious is going on in my house I swear. Merry Christmas.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#8

Who am I?
A. vintage furniture seller
B. ketamine dealer
C. modular synth owner AND ketamine user
(IF PEOPLE DRESS LIKE THIS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD RENT IS GOING UP)

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#9

I’m officially 43 years old.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#10

This is the first thing you see when you arrive in Amarillo.

Red women’s skirt, red karate gi, beat up cowboy hat, old person sunglasses, plastic hand.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#11

There’s only five things in this world I love: my Prius, my gun, and season 7 of Little House on the Prairie.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#12

I don’t believe in open carrying weapons BUT I will have my sword on me at all times while relaxing at home. THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#13

Casual night my friends

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#14

NO IT’S NOT FOR SALE

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#15

Today was the first day of filming for Ice Road Truckers season 3! It’s going to be pretty cool!

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#16

Bass pro shop pyramid

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#17

I produce your favorite producers. I also invented the Grime genre and the concept of dancing.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#18

Do you know how many damn times I’ve heard “you look like Crazy Steve from Drake and Josh” I’m putting an end to that today it’s over. Please don’t ever tell me that again.

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#19

I played with a SUNN O))) tribute band last night. It was pretty cool

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#20

So I found this cool “jam band” shirt at Walmart for like $4 which was cool because it goes with my camo hat but they didn’t have my 32 pack of Natty Light so overall a huge waste of my time. (My new record doesn’t come out until fall so I’m going to act like an idiot on Instagram until then)

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

#21

I’m proud to announce that I will be starring in Ice Road Truckers season 3!

Guy Shows What $20 Can Get You At Thrift Stores, And The Results Are So Stupid It&#8217;s Hilarious

Image source: thisheat

