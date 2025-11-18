50 Times People Found The Funniest And Weirdest Things While Shopping Secondhand

At a time when sustainability and individuality are getting increasingly more attention, thrifting has emerged as a beloved trend that combines both.
Just take a look at the Facebook page ‘ThriftStore and GoodwillFind.’ With an impressive following of 146,000, it celebrates this movement by showcasing the funniest, coolest, and downright weirdest items people have scored.
From vintage clothing to eclectic home decor and even quirky kitchen appliances, these pictures prove that you never know what you’ll find when you shop secondhand. And that’s the beauty of it!
More info: Facebook
#1 Found This Guy On Marketplace A Couple Of Months Back And Got A Friend To Make Me Some Sweet Ceramic Lilly Pad Coasters
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#2 Took A Risk On This Toaster At The Goodwill Bins. No Regrets
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#3 Someone Has A Sense Of Humor
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#4 Found This Amazing Handbag At Savers For $8
Turns out it’s a rare Anne-Marie handbag that was sold in the 1940s at the Hotel Meurice in Paris. Many of her bags are in major fashion museums and even the NY metropolitan museum
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#5 My Prize While Antiquing: This One Is In Perfect Condition And An Absolute Rare Find, I Cried A Bit
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#6 These Beauties Absolutely Came Home With Me Even Though I Promised I Wouldn’t Buy Anything
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#7 I Do Clean Outs For A Living, When I Saw This Old TV, I Knew I Had The Perfect Idea For It. I Guess All Those Years Of Surfing Pinterest Has Paid Off! There’s No Back On It, So The Kitties Can Come And Go As They Please
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#8 Found This Teapot Purse At My Local Thrift Store For €6. Well That’s My Cup Of Tea
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#9 Found My White Whale While Thrifting With A Friend The Other Day- I’ve Never Imagined I’d Actually Find One In My Budget But I Snagged This Buckle For Only $62! Quick Made A Belt For It And Haven’t Taken It Off Since
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#10 Found At Goodwill
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#11 At A Local Goodwill.. Charcuterie 80s Style
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#12 Found This Iron Door Knocker Today Not Sure How Old It Is But Very Unique
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#13 Thrift Store Find
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#14 I Finally Saw One In Person! Mom Was A Little Startled Though
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#15 Nice Treasure From A Goodwill In
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#16 Thrifted This Week- Instant Serotonin Boost Every Time I Walk Past
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#17 Got This Huge Life-Size Xenomorph From Alien From A Very Talented Man Who Made It, Painted It, And Put It Together. And It Lights Up!
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#18 Todays Find. Doorknob
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#19 You Could Say This Jumped Out At Me
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#20 I Thought It Looked Cool So I Bought It. I Don’t Know Much About It But It Holds My Coats And It’s 6 Foot Tall
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#21 I Love It So Much, It’s Equally Cute And Creepy! Probably My Favorite Thing I Own Now LOL
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#22 An Iconic Bed For An Iconic Girl! Found In Southern California
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#23 Omg I Cannot Stop Laughing At This Glorious Majestic Horse. Yes Its Coming Home With Me!
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#24 I Found This While Thrifting. Its Going Up On That Wall. Im In Love
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#25 Found An Old Lady That You Can Eat Chips Out Of Her Bathwater At Goodwill Yesterday. LOL Part Of A Bathing Beauty Line From Cardinal Inc… I Named Her Beverly
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#26 My Delightful $1.99 Chili Pepper Couple From Goodwill. They Make Me Smile
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#27 And There She Was, Across The Aisle. Looking At Me All Googly Eyed. Leather Black Cat Crossbody Purse
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#28 Got This Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Cookie Jar Yesterday At An Estate Sale And It Has To Be In Contention For Coolest Ever!
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#29 My Weird Find Today
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#30 Been Wanting One Of These For A While But Was Only Finding Coca Cola Ones, Scored This Beauty Off Facebook Marketplace And He Arrived With Minimal Damage. Bought Some Red Plastic Cups To Match
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#31 Talk About Weird…. I Picked This Up Off Of FB Marketplace. This One Is 6ft Long
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#32 The Guy At The Thrift Store Thinks It Cursed I Think It’s Spectacular I Got Confirmation This Is A Mary Azarian Original From The 1980’s Her Friend Burt Porter Wrote The Poem And Inspired Her To Create This Image!
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#33 What? And Take My Money
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#34 Introducing My “Salt And Peppa” Shakers. Bought At Savers Liberty,missouri
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#35 Found At The Local Goodwill And Is Now Hanging On My Wall!
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#36 I Found At The Everett, Wa Goodwill On Hoyt Ave. I Didn’t Know It Was Gucci When I Bought It. I Just Fell In Love At First Sight
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#37 This Was At The Curb Of One Of My Neighbors. They Have A Big Dumpster Out Front Because They Are Downsizing
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#38 This Has To Be One Of My Favorite $1.00 Flea Market Finds! It’s Called A Sugar Plum Tree. It Was In The Original Box. So Fun For Christmas! All I Had To Add Was Gumdrops
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#39 I Was Told I Should Share This Monstrosity With You Guys
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#40 Bought These Corelle Bowls Last Year And Misplaced Them During My Move. I Only Give My Grandsons Spaghettios Like Once Or Twice A Year, But They Taste So Much Better In These Fun Bowls
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#41 Flea Market Find From Some Years Ago. A Working Alf Phone
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#42 Found And Unfortunately Purchased From Goodwill, However The Second It Starts Moving By Itself It Will Be Up For Grabs!
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#43 I Have Never Seen One Of These Before! I Love It And It Has Now Found Its Forever Home. Found While Antiquing With My Mom
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#44 Have You Ever Thrifted Something You Cannot Justify To Your SO?
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#45 I Found The “Post Malona Lisa” At Goodwill In Scottsdale, Az!
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#46 Jo Meade Mermaid Chandelier. I Bought This From A Local Guy That Had It Hanging In A Side Room Of His Garage For 35 Years. I Have Had It For Three Years Or So. The Artist Was Active About 1965 To 1985
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#47 Found This Victorian Child’s Casket With Body Board, Glass Window, And Metal Pan To Hold Ice While At The Wake/Transporting At The Market A Few Years Back
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#48 Remember To Remove Your Old Pizza Rolls From Your Air Fryer Before You Donate It To The Thrift Store
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#49 I Saw This About A Week Ago And Decided Not To Get It. I Told Myself If It Was Still There Today, I’d Get It. It Was, So It Came Home With Me
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
#50 Someone Was Cleaning House
Image source: ThriftStore and GoodwillFind
Follow Us