Horse Gets Tailored Three-Piece Suit, Looks Absolutely Dashing

by

“A horse in a suit” may sound like a beginning of a silly anecdote, but now it’s a reality. Bookmakers William Hill commissioned the world’s first three-piece tweed suit for the animal to commemorate a horse racing’s Cheltenham Festival 2016, which takes place in England. What makes it even more fascinating is that the garment was created by a former Alexander McQueen apprentice Emma Sandham-King.

More info: Youtube

Designer team had spent 4 weeks making the suit for a race veteran Morestead

Horse Gets Tailored Three-Piece Suit, Looks Absolutely Dashing

It required over 18m (59ft) of tweed – about 10 times more than an equivalent human garment

Horse Gets Tailored Three-Piece Suit, Looks Absolutely Dashing

Morestead presented the three-piece accompanied by a champion jockey Sir Tony McCoy

Horse Gets Tailored Three-Piece Suit, Looks Absolutely Dashing

Looks dashing, doesn’t he?

Horse Gets Tailored Three-Piece Suit, Looks Absolutely Dashing

Watch the four-legged model in action in the video below:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez to Guest Star on “Will & Grace”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2018
White Collar
White Collar Season 3 Episode 7 Review: “Taking Account”
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2015
The Affair Season 5
Five Predictions about “The Affair” Season 5
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2019
Rust Valley Restorers
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rust Valley Restorers
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2019
Cute On The Outside, But Evil Inside: 20 Adorable Illustrations By This Artist
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
Collected Around The World: 9 Signs
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.