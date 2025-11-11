Horse Gets Tailored Three-Piece Suit, Looks Absolutely Dashing

“A horse in a suit” may sound like a beginning of a silly anecdote, but now it’s a reality. Bookmakers William Hill commissioned the world’s first three-piece tweed suit for the animal to commemorate a horse racing’s Cheltenham Festival 2016, which takes place in England. What makes it even more fascinating is that the garment was created by a former Alexander McQueen apprentice Emma Sandham-King.
More info: Youtube
Designer team had spent 4 weeks making the suit for a race veteran Morestead
It required over 18m (59ft) of tweed – about 10 times more than an equivalent human garment
Morestead presented the three-piece accompanied by a champion jockey Sir Tony McCoy
Looks dashing, doesn’t he?
Watch the four-legged model in action in the video below:
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us