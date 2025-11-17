I Captured On Video Stray Animals That Come To My Backyard For Left Out Cat Food And Water

by

I put out a couple of bowls of cat food and water in my backyard for stray animals. This week, a stray Momma and her 4 kittens have been hanging around. I caught 2 cute videos of the Kitty family interacting with a couple of raccoons and a possum.

Two brave kittens supervise a couple of raccoons

A Momma Kitty and her 4 kittens supervise Peter Possum having dinner

Patrick Penrose
