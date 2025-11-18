30 Of The Funniest Jokes And Memes About All Things Programming (New Pics)

When people think about programmers, the image that pops into their head is probably a person who is hunched over a computer in a dark corner, relentlessly tapping away on the keyboard with no contact with the outside world. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In reality, just like in any other industry, developers come from various backgrounds and have different personalities, making them a diverse group.  

To learn more about the day-to-day lives of programmers, we are once again visiting the Programmer Humor subreddit, which is full of jokes and memes perfectly capturing the chaos and struggles of this profession. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to check out a conversation with software engineers Evgeny Klimenchenko and Ben Grimwade from the UK, who kindly agreed to tell us more about programming humor.

#1 Totalbloatwaredeath

Image source: OminoSentenzioso

#2 Thestruggleisreal

Image source: Green____cat

#3 Programmercooks

Image source: rkoutnik

#4 Breakingnews

Image source: JustSpaceExperiment

#5 Fastfollow

Image source: taylorbuley

#6 Guyswehaveanenemy

Image source: tenderlove

#7 Variablenames

Image source: gottapatchemall

#8 Everyprojectmanagerever

Image source: LakesideNorth

#9 Whichoneofyoudidthis

Image source: Far_Calligrapher_215

#10 Thenorweiganlanguageislit

Image source: planktonfun

#11 Wellmomisalwaysrightyouneedtotryharder

Image source: Nutritious-Pepper

#12 Justincase

Image source: Green____cat

#13 Stillbetterthanlibreoffice

Image source: ellewasamistake

#14 Googling

Image source: SufficientMark3344

#15 Oddlyspecific

Image source: general_452

#16 Icanseewhereistheissue

Image source: vinceflibustier

#17 Chadrecursioncode

Image source: Asleep-Television-24

#18 Dayswithoutanaccident

Image source: gnomeplanet

#19 Leadershipmindset

Image source: CuriousNewbie101

#20 Thoughtyouwereinvisiblehuhthinkagain

Image source: JhinMoriarty

#21 Wardeclaration

Image source: Medmaksi

#22 Humorprogrammingadvancethisis

Image source: ashevat

#23 Betyourlifeonmycode

Image source: FelchingLegend

#24 Techstartupsbelike

Image source: bmacabeus

#25 Whatversionareyouusing

Image source: debugger_life

#26 Geniedislikescloud

Image source: venzann

#27 Itsmostlybussinesspeopleoverthere

Image source: GodSpeedLove345

#28 Makelifeturingcomplete

Image source: Gman-343

#29 Arelationalproblem

Image source: redwarp10

#30 Stilljunior

Image source: TopCitySoftware

