This Week’s Must-Watch: New Premieres and Returning Favorites Starting August 11

Bad Monkey Premieres
Based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Vaughn’s performance as Yancy is both dryly funny and compelling, offering viewers an engaging narrative with quirks and twists.
Apple TV+, Wednesday 14 August
The Twelve Returns with New Tensions
Courtroom drama enthusiasts have something to cheer for. The Australian crime drama The Twelve, which focuses on jurors rather than the accused, returns with a gripping new case. This season revolves around the wealthy cattle farmer Bernice Price, whose death at the bottom of a well raises suspicions of foul play. The series once again highlights renowned barristers Brett Colby (Sam Neill) and Frances O’Connor’s Meredith Nelson-Moore as they navigate tricky legal waters to uncover the truth.
ITVX, Thursday 15 August
Romance in the House Debuts on Netflix
A tale of family conflict and rebirth emerges from South Korea in Romance in the House. Byeon Moo-jin (Ji Jin-hee), after several failed business ventures, finds himself exiled from his own family. However, eleven years later, he returns, newly wealthy, determined to regain his family’s trust.
The melodramatic style brings forth questions: How did Byeon acquire his wealth, and can his motives be trusted? This tangled web of romance and betrayal promises to captivate viewers.
Netflix, out now
Star Wars Adventures for Younglings Continue
The narrative universe expands yet again with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. With a fresh season arriving, young Jedis Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs continue their explorations across the galaxy. The show remains an essential entry point for younger audiences into the vast Star Wars lore.
Disney+, Wednesday 14 August
Lads in Trouble in Stags
Binge-worthy with its dark comedy and drama mix, Stags follows a group of Londoners who face unforeseen consequences after attempting to smuggle substances through South American customs post-stag do. What starts as light-hearted antics quickly turns serious when they are imprisoned on a terrifying island.
This Paramount+ series brings a stark blend of humor and horror.
Emily in Paris Returns for More Glamour
The stylish escapades continue in Emily in Paris. Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finds herself single yet again, navigating her personal life amidst Paris’ romantic backdrop. Although she attempts to move past old relationships, ongoing entanglements promise more drama.
Netflix, Thursday 15 August
Evil Explores Class Struggles in Sweden
A gripping classroom-based drama under Walter Presents unfolds in Evil. Set in 1950s Stockholm, the story follows Erik (Isac Calmroth), a troubled teenager sent to reform at a prestigious boarding school where bullying reigns supreme. Erik’s resistance to being subdued sets off intense conflicts within this supposedly elite institution.
Channel 4, Friday 16 August
