This Very Unusual Pastor Is An Evangelous For The Working People (12 Comics)

I’m a creator behind comic strip series Timmy Time with Grandpa Holmes.
Pastor Holmes is a different kind of pastor, and he doesn’t just read the traditional bible. He reads every bible. The Bro Bible. The Street Bible. The New York bible. His last one? The Work Bible.
Follow along as Pastor Holmes teaches his grandson, Timmy, everything he’s learned.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
If you’re working during quarantine, thank you
If you miss going to work right now, I’m sure you don’t miss this
Or this
If you have a coworker who complains a lot, you can relate to this
This should be an unwritten rule at work
Whoever does this should be fired
There’s no better feeling in the world
Okay, maybe this is the best thing in the world
Every job is underpaid
Everyone makes mistakes at work. Some are just bigger than others
And when you make those mistakes, this is where you go
And once you go to the HR department, this happens
