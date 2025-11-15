I Turn Food Into Art By Using Simple Recipes (24 Pics)

One Friday, my kids did not want to go to school and I thought of creating something different and cute for their lunch. On seeing the cute lunch that was packed for them, they were so excited and packed their bags immediately to go to school. They started demanding themed lunch every Friday and I couldn’t say no to them.

Moreover, the teachers at the school started loving my twin daughters’ “Friday Themed Lunch.”

That’s the story of how I started with the idea of creating unique, cute, healthy, and balanced themed lunches for my kids and the story still continues to this day.

#1 Bunny Enjoying Gardening

#2 Girl Reading Under The Cherry Blossom Tree

#3 Love Between Mom And Baby Bunny

#4 Unicorn Enjoying Sleeping On The Moon

#5 Mermaid

#6 Sheep In The Farm

#7 A Happy Ballet Dancer Who Likes To Keep On Dancing

#8 Train Engine Mightily Coming Out Strong From The Tunnel

#9 Car Themed Bento

#10 Elephant And Bunny

#11 Girl And Her Best Friend (Her Pet Cat)

#12 A Ride On A Hot Air Balloon

#13 Daddy- Bear Thrilled To Ride A Bi-Cycle With His Baby Bear.

#14 Taj Mahal – One Of The Wonders Of The World

#15 Beautiful House In Natural Set Up

#16 Pig Bathing In A Puddle

#17 Rapunzel Bento

#18 Stork Delivering The Baby

#19 Valentine Day Love Between Boy And Girl

#20 Best Friends Enjoying On The Swing

#21 Cow In Grass

#22 Friends Come In All Forms And Shapes – Giraffe And Bird

#23 Little Miss Muffet Bento

#24 Princess Belle

